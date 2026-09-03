BJP holds ‘Jal Manthan’ workshop for Jal Shakti ministers of 14 states

Bharatiya Janata Party held ‘Jal Manthan’ workshop for Jal Shakti Ministers from BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters here with BJP national president Nitin Nabin chairing the programme. The two-day workshop, organised by the BJP's Department of Good Governance and Policy Research, concluded on Thursday and aims to enhance the efficiency of ministers handling water-related portfolios and help state governments achieve better outcomes in the sector.

As many as 25 Jal Shakti Ministers from 14 BJP-ruled states participated in the workshop. The Jal Shakti portfolio encompasses various water-related departments, including irrigation, rural drinking water, drinking water and sanitation and Public Health Engineering in different states.

The workshop was organised after the Centre convened a conference of Jal Shakti Ministers from all states. Following the conclusion of that conference, the BJP initiated the two-day ‘Jal Manthan’ programme for ministers from states governed by the party. An inaugural programme was held at the residence of BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday, where he addressed the participating ministers and shared his views on improving governance and the functioning of governments.

The workshop at the BJP headquarters on Thursday featured multiple sessions led by experts. The first session focused on ‘Effective Ministerial Establishment’, with discussions on how ministers can ensure that their offices and ministerial establishments function more efficiently.

Another session focused on understanding India's overall water resources landscape under the theme ‘What is the India Water Story’. Experts provided insights into the country's water resources and the challenges and opportunities associated with water management. The workshop also included a session on relations between the party organisation and the government, with discussions aimed at strengthening coordination and ensuring effective implementation of government initiatives.

The BJP said the workshop reflects its efforts to support governments run by the party and improve their functioning through knowledge-sharing, expert guidance and institutional coordination. The party's Department of Good Governance and Policy Research has organised the programme with the broader objective of strengthening good governance and enabling ministers to deliver better results in their respective departments.

The discussions at the workshop are also expected to provide a platform for ministers from different states to share experiences and approaches on water management and governance (ANI)