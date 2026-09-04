Florida bans highway license-plate readers as backlash over surveillance spreads

Florida has banned local police from placing cameras ​that read license plates on its state highways ​in response to growing divisions over law enforcement's ‌use ​of technology supplied by Flock Safety and others to track vehicles in many parts of the U.S.

Florida's Department of Transportation said it would revoke previous permits for the ‌cameras and no longer issue new permits within its jurisdiction. "The recent exponential increase in deployments along our roadways, coupled with concerning reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes merit immediate action to preserve Floridians’ sovereignty and quality of life," it said in ‌a memo issued earlier this week.

The memo followed remarks from Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who last week said ‌the use of automated license plate readers has "gotten out of control." Another Republican governor, Greg Abbott of Texas, last week ordered state agencies to pause funding for Flock cameras.

A Flock Safety spokesperson said in a statement that Flock’s technology helps solve crimes in Florida and throughout the country. “Rather than banning a ⁠critical ​public safety tool, we support thoughtful ⁠legislation and strong privacy, transparency, and accountability guard rails that ensure technology is used responsibly while preserving law enforcement’s ability to use effective tools to keep ⁠people safe,” the statement said.

The move by Florida comes amid growing public backlash over cameras provided by the Atlanta-based company. Across 49 ​states, Flock’s network of around 120,000 AI-powered cameras, affixed to streets and highways, automatically read license plates and record vehicles ⁠as they pass. They have been billed as a security tool that allows law enforcement to quickly identify and catch criminals, but have been under fire ⁠for ​misuse by police departments and criticized for violating citizens’ privacy.

Together with AI data centers, Flock cameras have emerged as a flashpoint in this year’s midterm elections, with candidates increasingly attacking their opponents by tying them to the technology. Americans are divided ⁠on whether Flock cameras are a good idea, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Monday. Some 38% of the ⁠country supports the use ⁠of Flock cameras in their community, compared to 47% who oppose their use.

Support was strongest among self-identified Republicans, with 54% of the party in favor of Flock cameras, while the same share ‌of Democrats was ‌against them.