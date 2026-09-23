Uttar Pradesh: Suspected vehicle thief injured in police encounter in Bahraich, 2 flee

A suspected vehicle thief was injured and apprehended following an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district late at night, a police official said on Wednesday. Two of his accomplices managed to flee the spot, and a search operation is underway to nab them, police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Salam, a resident of the Rupaidiha area. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from his possession. According to the police, the encounter took place near the Chikaniya Canal while teams were deployed on routes leading to Nepal as part of an ongoing campaign against vehicle theft.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bahraich, Vishwajeet Srivastava, said, "A campaign against vehicle thieves was underway in the Bahraich district. Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a blockade on the routes leading to Nepal. Late at night, on the road leading from Chikaniya Canal, three individuals were spotted approaching on two motorcycles." "When the police party attempted to intercept them, the two individuals on one motorcycle turned back and fled. The other individual immediately opened fire on the police party; the police returned fire, striking him with a bullet," SP Srivastava added.

The injured suspect was immediately taken into custody and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. During preliminary questioning, the accused confessed to smuggling stolen two-wheelers across the border.

"He stated that he, along with his associates, had gathered several motorcycles and was transporting them to Nepal for sale. A motorcycle was recovered from his possession, which has so far been identified as stolen," the official said. “Meanwhile, the Inspector's team is conducting a continuous search operation to apprehend the other two individuals; they are expected to be arrested soon," SP Srivastava asserted.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)