Karnataka: ITBP soldier killed in road accident in Kanakapura; family alleges hospital negligence

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier who had returned to his native village on leave died late at night after his motorcycle collided with a parked tractor near Gadasalli on the Kanakapura Bypass Road, police said.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 10:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 10:13 IST
Karnataka: ITBP soldier killed in road accident in Kanakapura; family alleges hospital negligence
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldier who had returned to his native village on leave died late at night after his motorcycle collided with a parked tractor near Gadasalli on the Kanakapura Bypass Road, police said. The deceased has been identified as Channaveeragowda (45), a resident of Shivanahalli in Kanakapura taluk.

Late at night, while Channaveeragowda was riding the motorcycle with his son, the vehicle hit a tractor parked on the roadside near Gadasalli. Due to the severity of the accident, Channaveeragowda sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Kanakapura General Hospital. His family members alleged that he died due to the lack of timely and proper medical care at the hospital, expressing outrage that staff negligence caused his death.

The allegations will need to be clarified through medical and police investigations. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kanakapura Traffic Police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, registered a case, and are continuing the investigation. Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier on Sunday, in a separate incident, former Karnataka minister Ramanath Rai was injured after the car in which he was travelling collided with a bus on the Karkala-Moodbidri Highway in Udupi, police said. The accident took place at Sanur Junction when a bus travelling from Karkala towards Moodbidri collided with the car carrying Rai, which was headed towards Karkala. Rai sustained injuries in the accident. His driver, gunman and two personal assistants (PAs) also suffered injuries.

The injured were initially admitted to the private TMA Pai Hospital and were later shifted to Yenepoya Hospital in Mangaluru for further treatment. (ANI)

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