Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay foundation for Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub on October 2

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will lay the foundation stone for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and launch project works at Madanapalle on October 2.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 16:23 IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay foundation for Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub on October 2
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will lay the foundation stone for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub and launch project works at Madanapalle on October 2. The Central Government will provide Rs 40,000 crore under the Purvodaya scheme for the project, while an additional Rs 60,000 crore is expected through private investments. The project will be implemented across the four erstwhile districts of Rayalaseema, as well as the Prakasam and Nellore districts.

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, the project, secured through the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, aims to promote horticulture-related activities in drought-prone areas and strengthen the region's agricultural economy. While the State Government is completing irrigation projects to provide assured water for cultivation, it is simultaneously promoting horticulture to create greater wealth in the region and improve farmers’ incomes.

The foundation stone for the Indian School of Agriculture will also be laid during the Madanapalle programme. The institution, being established by Reliance, will offer high-standard education and training in the field of agriculture. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a series of programmes and official tours over five consecutive days starting September 29. The Chief Minister will attend the DoPT Karmayogi Mission programme in Vijayawada on the morning of September 29 and participate in the Palle Panduga programme at Udayagiri in Nellore district later in the afternoon.

On September 30, the Chief Minister will participate in the distribution of house site pattas to 24,000 beneficiaries in Vijayawada. On October 1, the Chief Minister will participate in the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ programme and distribute pensions.

Following the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Horticulture Hub at Madanapalle on October 2, the Chief Minister will participate in the Swarna Andhra–Swachha Andhra programme. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he will also participate in the annual Swachha Andhra programme in Vijayawada. On October 3, the Chief Minister will participate in the Pan-IIT Conference in Vijayawada. (ANI)

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