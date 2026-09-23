Ayurveda gaining acceptance as alternative healthcare: Himachal Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma

Ayurveda is gaining increasing acceptance among people as an alternative healthcare system and as a way of life, with the Himachal Pradesh government expanding wellness services such as Panchakarma, yoga and traditional therapies across the state, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma said on Wednesday. Goma was speaking to ANI after inaugurating an Ayurveda Day programme and visiting an exhibition organised at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

The exhibition showcased various therapies and activities being undertaken by the Ayush Department to create awareness about Ayurveda, yoga and other traditional systems of healthcare. “The importance of Ayurveda needs to be explained to people. We have also appointed yoga guides across the state at dispensaries and hospitals so that the public can understand the importance of yoga,” Goma said.

He said the three-day exhibition had been organised to showcase the activities being carried out by the Ayush Ministry and the Himachal Pradesh government in the field of traditional healthcare and healthy living. “The main objective of the exhibition is to make people aware of the importance of yoga and the Ayush Department and to encourage them to adopt these practices. I congratulate the employees of the Ayush Department who have organised this exhibition and showcased the activities being undertaken for a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Goma said the state government was working to expand Ayurveda-related activities following directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The Chief Minister had directed us to expand Ayurveda-related activities. He himself also takes treatment from our trained Ayush personnel from time to time,” Goma said.

Responding to a question on whether people were increasingly shifting from allopathic medicine towards Ayurveda, Goma said there had been growing interest in traditional therapies, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said Ayurveda offered various therapies for ailments for which people often sought immediate relief through conventional medicines.

“In Ayurveda, there are several methods of treatment. Shirodhara and Marma therapy, for instance, are used for conditions such as migraine and headaches,” he said. Goma said patients were also approaching Ayurvedic facilities after undergoing allopathic treatment.

“We see many patients coming to our district hospitals who leave allopathic treatment and come to us for Ayurveda, whether for Panchakarma or other therapies, and they have received relief from their ailments,” he said. He said the state government had initiated wellness Panchakarma services at district headquarters to make such facilities available locally.

“In some other states, wellness has become a major business sector. We have started it at the district level so that people can get good Panchakarma facilities at their district headquarters itself,” Goma said. He added that a course for 216 technicians had also been started this year to strengthen the human resources required for such services.

One of the therapies demonstrated at the exhibition was cupping therapy. Dr Pankaj Chauhan, an Ayurvedic doctor posted at the Ayurvedic Dispensary at Raula Kyar in Kotkhai, Shimla district, explained the therapy and its applications. Dr Chauhan said cupping therapy was being used for conditions including cervical spondylitis, back pain, sciatica, shoulder pain and neck stiffness.

“Cervical spondylitis is a very common condition today. Cupping therapy is also used for back pain, sciatica, shoulder pain and stiffness in the neck,” Dr Chauhan told ANI. Explaining the procedure, he said cups were placed on the affected area after creating a vacuum.

“We create a vacuum and place the cups on the painful area. It helps reduce pain and stiffness and improves blood circulation in that particular area,” he said. Dr Chauhan said a session generally lasted 10 to 15 minutes, with three consecutive sittings provided where required.

“It is a very safe mechanical therapy. There is no electrical equipment involved; we simply create a vacuum and place the cups on the affected area,” he said. He said cupping therapy was also used for knee-related complaints and was being provided at Ayurvedic dispensaries and hospitals.

According to Dr Chauhan, cupping is an ancient therapeutic practice that was traditionally performed using horns, while cups are used in the modern method. He said patients suffering from long-standing pain had reported improvement after undergoing the therapy.

“Many patients, including those suffering from pain for four to five years, have received good results from cupping therapy,” he said. Dr Chauhan said the exhibition was aimed at informing people about the different therapies available through the Ayush system.

“There are different stalls showcasing therapies such as leech therapy, Marma therapy and cupping therapy. The purpose is to tell people that these therapies are also available and can be useful,” he said. He urged people to visit Ayurvedic hospitals and dispensaries to learn more about the therapies and services available.

Patients attending the exhibition also spoke about their experience with Ayurveda and its adoption as part of their lifestyle. Daleep Kanwar, a patient who has been using Ayurveda as an alternative healthcare practice, said he believed the system had provided benefits.

“There are only benefits in Ayurveda and no harm,” Kanwar said. He also described Ayurveda as an ancient system and expressed his continued faith in its use.

The Ayurveda Day programme and exhibition brought together Ayurvedic healthcare personnel, practitioners and patients to showcase traditional therapies and create greater public awareness about Ayurveda, yoga and wellness practices. (ANI)