YSRCP slams TDP-led coalition over filing of false cases against opposition leaders

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday targeted the TDP-led coalition government over the alleged filing of false cases against opposition leaders, accusing the ruling dispensation of allegedly unleashing a reign of terror to silence opposing voices in the state. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 18:10 IST
YSRCP slams TDP-led coalition over filing of false cases against opposition leaders
YSRCP leader Malasani Manohar Reddy (File Photo/YSRCP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday targeted the TDP-led coalition government over the alleged filing of false cases against opposition leaders, accusing the ruling dispensation of allegedly unleashing a reign of terror to silence opposing voices in the state. Addressing a press conference, YSRCP Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy characterised the state's environment as "jungle raj." He accused TDP workers of attacking unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office, alleging that a task force was also deployed to conduct raids and intimidate family members.

"It’s a jungle raj over there with TDP goons attacking unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders at the SAAP office and the task force conducting raids terrorizing family members," said Reddy. The YSRCP leader further claimed that the reopening of cases against MLC Talasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash reflects the vindictive intent of the state government.

"It is awful that old cases are reopened against MLC Thalasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash, which shows the vindictive intent of the government. All this is being done with the conspiracy to deny YSRCP leaders the opportunity to contest the ensuing local body elections, with rowdy sheets being opened at their whim, and unmindful of the fact that there are numerous cases against Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh," added Reddy. The YSRCP Legal Cell President warned that all those allegedly filing false cases against the Opposition will face consequences in the coming future.

"All those involved in the vindictive politics of filing false cases against the Opposition will have to face the consequences in the coming days," declared Reddy. Reddy further asserted that the state government should focus its investigation on irregularities in the Mega DSC scam.

"The remarks of Chandrababu at the Kuppam meeting, even before the friction began at the SAAP office, show the conspiracy angle to the orchestrated attack on YSRCP activists, unemployed youth, which includes differently challenged people. The state should focus on investigating the irregularities in the DSC and how the sports quota was manipulated instead of targeting the Opposition," he said, adding that as the coalition has no answer to the pointed questions raised, it is resorting to false cases and using police to silence the voice of dissent. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026