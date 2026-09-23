YSRCP slams TDP-led coalition over filing of false cases against opposition leaders

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday targeted the TDP-led coalition government over the alleged filing of false cases against opposition leaders, accusing the ruling dispensation of allegedly unleashing a reign of terror to silence opposing voices in the state. Addressing a press conference, YSRCP Legal Cell President Manohar Reddy characterised the state's environment as "jungle raj." He accused TDP workers of attacking unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders at the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office, alleging that a task force was also deployed to conduct raids and intimidate family members.

"It’s a jungle raj over there with TDP goons attacking unemployed youth and YSRCP leaders at the SAAP office and the task force conducting raids terrorizing family members," said Reddy. The YSRCP leader further claimed that the reopening of cases against MLC Talasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash reflects the vindictive intent of the state government.

"It is awful that old cases are reopened against MLC Thalasila Raghuram and Devineni Avinash, which shows the vindictive intent of the government. All this is being done with the conspiracy to deny YSRCP leaders the opportunity to contest the ensuing local body elections, with rowdy sheets being opened at their whim, and unmindful of the fact that there are numerous cases against Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh," added Reddy. The YSRCP Legal Cell President warned that all those allegedly filing false cases against the Opposition will face consequences in the coming future.

"All those involved in the vindictive politics of filing false cases against the Opposition will have to face the consequences in the coming days," declared Reddy. Reddy further asserted that the state government should focus its investigation on irregularities in the Mega DSC scam.

"The remarks of Chandrababu at the Kuppam meeting, even before the friction began at the SAAP office, show the conspiracy angle to the orchestrated attack on YSRCP activists, unemployed youth, which includes differently challenged people. The state should focus on investigating the irregularities in the DSC and how the sports quota was manipulated instead of targeting the Opposition," he said, adding that as the coalition has no answer to the pointed questions raised, it is resorting to false cases and using police to silence the voice of dissent. (ANI)