"Neither jungle raj nor goonda raj will return": Bihar Minister Vijay Sinha assures action in Jamui molestation case

The recent molestation incident in Bihar’s Jamui drew sharp reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, with leaders assuring exemplary action against the perpetrators while asserting that strict law and order will prevail in the state. Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha called the incident "unfortunate" and asserted that the state government is committed to curbing criminal mindsets and maintaining the rule of law.

"This is a sad and unfortunate incident. Bihar has already suffered a great deal of damage. We must stop people with such negative mindsets. Through character building, we can remove negativity and increase goodwill and brotherhood in society," Sinha said while speaking to reporters in Patna. Targeting the opposition, Sinha affirmed that the state would not slip back into lawlessness. "In Bihar now, neither will 'jungle raj' return nor will 'goonda raj' come. In Bihar, the rule of law and the rule of Biharis will be established," he said.

Condemning the incident, BJP MP Vivek Thakur also lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, accusing them of shifting their stance after the accused was apprehended. "The incident that occurred is extremely tragic and reprehensible. Statements from RJD leaders keep coming every day. Initially, they condemned the incident, but the perpetrator who has been caught turns out to be their supporter in some way or another, so now Tejashwi Yadav is saying that the police will kill such people," Thakur said in New Delhi.

Stressing that crime must not be viewed through a political or caste prism, Thakur added, "There can never be any two opinions on law and order. A criminal has no caste; crime is his profession. From a social perspective, the concern is that the 17-18 age group is the one committing the country's most heinous crimes. Swift action taken is very important. No amount of condemnation is enough for this. The administration must instil fear among such elements." Meanwhile, calling the Jamui incident "shameful", Bihar's leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over handling of the case.

"The government is facing embarrassment across the country. Look at the way those in the government are trying to defend it. God forbid, if a woman from her own family were involved, would she still make the same statement? That girl is a daughter of Bihar; she is like a sister or daughter to all of us. The SP has stated that 7 to 8 people are involved; then hang all of them; send them to the gallows. Instead of that, you are lecturing us on moral policing? Just a few days ago, CM Samrat Choudhary—who is facing murder charges—claimed that one could travel from Patna to Munger, and if anyone even dared to touch a woman, he would resign...if he has the courage and is a man of word, then resign," Yadav told ANI. The political exchanges came as police continued their investigation and action against those allegedly involved in the incident. Police have also taken action against social media accounts circulating the video, with an FIR reportedly registered against around 120 profiles for sharing footage that could reveal the identity of the minor.

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought action from the Bihar Police. Authorities have also urged people not to circulate the video involving the minor. Meanwhile, police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the accused injured in the police encounter is undergoing treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital.

Jamui Nagar police have registered a case, and Sections 74, 76, 3(5) of BNS and Sections of the POCSO Act have been imposed. Three minors have also been detained as children in conflict with the law. The police have also taken action against those who made the video viral. A case has been registered under sections of the IT Act, POCSO Act and JJ Act, identifying 120 social media posts/profiles in Cyber ​​Thana case number 45/26.

Police have arrested Kundan Kumar, Faiyaz and Ramashish Kumar. Jamui Police has appealed to people not to share any offensive or revealing videos/posts of minor victims on social media. Legal action will be taken against the concerned persons in such cases. The investigation remains underway. (ANI)