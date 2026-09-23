Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta calls on Acting Governor of Rio de Janeiro during Brazil study tour

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called on the Acting Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro, H.E. Appellate Judge Ricardo Couto de Castro, during his study tour to Brazil on Wednesday, pushing for deeper institutional cooperation and knowledge exchange between India and Brazil. The meeting took place at the Presidency of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), where both dignitaries exchanged views on democratic governance, public institutions, and other areas of mutual interest, according to an official press release issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

During the discussion, the Delhi Assembly Speaker underlined the significance of sustained dialogue between democratic institutions and advocated for a greater exchange of experiences and legislative best practices. "India and Brazil, as major democracies, have considerable scope to deepen institutional cooperation and strengthen channels of engagement at different levels," Gupta said.

The official release noted that the meeting highlighted the growing importance of sub-national diplomacy and institutional exchanges within the broader framework of the India–Brazil bilateral relationship. Speaker Vijender Gupta conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception accorded to him in Rio de Janeiro and expressed confidence that continued interactions at the institutional level would contribute significantly to closer people-to-people and governance ties between the two nations.

Earlier this month, Delhi Legislative Speaker, Vijender Gupta, while chairing the Joint Network Workshop on “Delivering Inclusivity Measures in Capacity Strained Parliaments” at the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town, said, “capacity may be unequal across our legislatures; democratic dignity cannot”. Calling for a shift from representation to meaningful participation, he said resource constraints may slow reform but cannot limit members’ and citizens’ right to participate in parliamentary life with dignity and equality.

The workshop featured interaction with panellists including Yvonne Clarke, Speaker of the Yukon Legislative Assembly, Canada; Akierra Missick, Member of Parliament and Minister of Home Affairs, Turks and Caicos Islands; and Brian Bernard Caesar, Clerk of the House, Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, according to a release. (ANI)