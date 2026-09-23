Telangana: Cab driver murdered, car taken away in Patancheru; three accused arrested, two absconding

Patancheru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a cab driver and the taking away of his car near Rudraram village in Telangana, while two other accused are absconding.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 18:55 IST
Telangana: Cab driver murdered, car taken away in Patancheru; three accused arrested, two absconding
Reprsentetive Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patancheru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a cab driver and the taking away of his car near Rudraram village in Telangana, while two other accused are absconding. According to police, cab driver Nelamarri Rajashekhar was murdered at around 4 am on September 11 near an under-construction road overbridge on the outskirts of Rudraram village on the NH-65 Sangareddy-bound road.

During the intervening night of September 10 and 11, the accused allegedly hired Rajashekhar's cab near Swimming Pool Bus Stop, besides the Task Force Office on SP Road, Secunderabad, on the pretext of travelling towards Mumbai. After reaching the outskirts of Rudraram, the accused allegedly attacked and strangled Rajashekhar with a towel, resulting in his death. They allegedly threw his body near the under-construction ROB and fled towards Mumbai in his car, as per the police.

When the vehicle developed a mechanical problem near Kohir, the accused allegedly abandoned it near Golden Dhaba, Kohir, and proceeded towards Zaheerabad. Earlier, a case had been registered at Begumpet Police Station regarding the missing of Rajashekhar vide Crime No. 629/2026 under the relevant provisions concerning a missing person.

Based on a complaint, Patancheru Police initially registered Crime No. 1238/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. During the investigation, relevant sections were altered and added, and the case was subsequently registered under Sections 310 (dacoity), 103(1), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), read with Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS. During the investigation, police arrested three accused: Ghodake Rahul, 28, son of Dilip Ghodake; Suraj Shashikanth Tawade, 29, son of Shashikanth Shivaji Tawade; and Bamble Raju Ramachandra, 33, son of Ramchandra Bamble. All three belong to Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, two other accused are still absconding. The accused were subsequently produced before the court. Police said special efforts were being made to trace the two absconding accused and apprehend them. Following registration of the case, the Patancheru Police team developed available leads and conducted an investigation into the movements of the deceased, the vehicle and the suspects. The abandoned car and other relevant material were secured during the investigation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

Beyond Green Promises: What Universities Need to Make Sustainability Part of Learning

Could Solar Power and Weather-Smart Drones Solve Farm Sensors’ Battery Life Problem?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026