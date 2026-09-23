Telangana: Cab driver murdered, car taken away in Patancheru; three accused arrested, two absconding

Patancheru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a cab driver and the taking away of his car near Rudraram village in Telangana, while two other accused are absconding. According to police, cab driver Nelamarri Rajashekhar was murdered at around 4 am on September 11 near an under-construction road overbridge on the outskirts of Rudraram village on the NH-65 Sangareddy-bound road.

During the intervening night of September 10 and 11, the accused allegedly hired Rajashekhar's cab near Swimming Pool Bus Stop, besides the Task Force Office on SP Road, Secunderabad, on the pretext of travelling towards Mumbai. After reaching the outskirts of Rudraram, the accused allegedly attacked and strangled Rajashekhar with a towel, resulting in his death. They allegedly threw his body near the under-construction ROB and fled towards Mumbai in his car, as per the police.

When the vehicle developed a mechanical problem near Kohir, the accused allegedly abandoned it near Golden Dhaba, Kohir, and proceeded towards Zaheerabad. Earlier, a case had been registered at Begumpet Police Station regarding the missing of Rajashekhar vide Crime No. 629/2026 under the relevant provisions concerning a missing person.

Based on a complaint, Patancheru Police initially registered Crime No. 1238/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. During the investigation, relevant sections were altered and added, and the case was subsequently registered under Sections 310 (dacoity), 103(1), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), read with Section 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS. During the investigation, police arrested three accused: Ghodake Rahul, 28, son of Dilip Ghodake; Suraj Shashikanth Tawade, 29, son of Shashikanth Shivaji Tawade; and Bamble Raju Ramachandra, 33, son of Ramchandra Bamble. All three belong to Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, two other accused are still absconding. The accused were subsequently produced before the court. Police said special efforts were being made to trace the two absconding accused and apprehend them. Following registration of the case, the Patancheru Police team developed available leads and conducted an investigation into the movements of the deceased, the vehicle and the suspects. The abandoned car and other relevant material were secured during the investigation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)