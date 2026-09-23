CEC Gyanesh Kumar must go; Halt SIR and order independent probe: CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan on Wednesday demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and an independent, time-bound inquiry into the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI). This comes after a report by the Indian Express that had said that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners.

According to the report, "Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge." According to Sivadasan, the objections pertained to critical electoral matters, including voter registration and deletion protocols, modifications to Form 6, and centralised control over the electoral-roll database.

Emphasising the gravity of the issue, the CPI(M) parliamentarian pointed out that the reported objections involve a majority of the three-member constitutional body. "These allegations are particularly serious as they concern objections reportedly raised by two members of the three-member Election Commission. The law requires the Commission to transact its business, as far as possible, unanimously and, where there is a difference of opinion, according to the majority," Sivadasan said in a press statement.

Calling for an immediate freeze on the electoral roll revision, Sivadasan insisted that public faith in the electoral process must be safeguarded before proceeding further. "All relevant records and decisions must be subjected to an independent inquiry, and the SIR process must be halted until the allegations are investigated. A process affecting the voting rights of crores of citizens cannot continue while serious questions remain over decisions concerning the inclusion and deletion of voters and control of electoral-roll systems," he added.

Sivadasan also urged the Centre to restore the selection mechanism laid down by the Supreme Court in its March 2023 judgment to protect the poll watchdog's independence. He reiterated that the appointment panel for the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India. (ANI)