UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says
The United Nations has chosen to "look the other way" on Argentina's dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands, President Javier Milei said on Wednesday before world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
Milei railed against the international organization for not doing more on the issue. The islands, off the coast of Argentina, are a largely self-governing British overseas territory whose sovereignty Argentina has long disputed.