UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says

The United ​Nations ​has chosen ‌to "look the ​other way" on Argentina's ‌dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands, President ‌Javier Milei said on ‌Wednesday before world leaders at the UN ⁠General ​Assembly.

Milei ⁠railed against the international ⁠organization for not doing more ​on the issue. The ⁠islands, off the ⁠coast ​of Argentina, are a largely self-governing ⁠British overseas territory whose sovereignty ⁠Argentina ⁠has long disputed.