"First phase of Char Dham Yatra highly successful": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra has been highly successful, while a large number of pilgrims continue to arrive during the second phase.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 22:03 IST
"First phase of Char Dham Yatra highly successful": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: X/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra has been highly successful, while a large number of pilgrims continue to arrive during the second phase. He said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage, with the Disaster Management Department kept on alert across all districts associated with the yatra.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior officials at the state and district levels are continuously reviewing the arrangements and monitoring the situation. The Char Dham Yatra has been setting new records this year, with the state government maintaining close monitoring and making arrangements under the guidance of Chief Minister Dhami. According to the state government, Badrinath and Gangotri Dham have recorded their highest-ever footfall, with 18.10 lakh pilgrims visiting Badrinath and a record 8.41 lakh devotees visiting Gangotri so far.

The number of pilgrims visiting Yamunotri has crossed 7.5 lakh, while 15.57 lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath. Overall, 53,23,401 pilgrims have visited the four Char Dham shrines so far this pilgrimage season, compared to around 46 lakh during the corresponding period last year, as per CMO. With nearly one-and-a-half months of the yatra season still remaining, the number of pilgrims is expected to rise further.

The Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage has also witnessed strong enthusiasm among devotees, with the number of visitors reaching 3,52,765, the highest in several years. Under the direction of Chief Minister Dhami, the pilgrimage is being conducted with heightened vigilance and continuous monitoring.

Keeping the safety of pilgrims as the top priority, all necessary measures have been taken, while the Disaster Management Department in Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts has been kept on 24-hour alert, as per CMO. The state government said senior officials are continuously reviewing arrangements and monitoring the situation to ensure the pilgrimage proceeds safely and smoothly. (ANI)

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