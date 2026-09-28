Slap row: Delhi Police registers non-cognisable report against Parvesh Verma, FIR against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

Delhi Police has filed a non-cognisable report against Minister Parvesh Verma in connection with the alleged slapping of a youth in Tilak Nagar, while an FIR has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh following a complaint by PWD engineers. Police have registered a Non-Cognisable Report (NCR) under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Verma.

According to Delhi Police sources, the video of the incident shows Verma slapping the youth. "There was no grievous hurt involved in the incident," sources said, adding that action was therefore taken under the relevant provision pertaining to causing hurt. Delhi Police said, "Action under relevant sections of law has been taken on the complaints of one Sahib Singh and an Assistant Engineer, PWD. Some other complaints have also been received regarding the incident, which will be taken up during the course of investigation*

Delhi police are examining the allegation and the circumstances surrounding the incident, they said. Delhi Police detained AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, along with AAP MLAs and Councillors, holding a protest outside Vikaspuri Police Station demanding an FIR against Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi AAP chief Bhardwaj said, "Two days have passed, yet no FIR has been registered against Parvesh Verma. Instead, an FIR has been filed against Jarnail Singh. This shows that the BJP fears people in every street and neighbourhood will expose their corruption by simply picking apart these roads with their hands; that is why these FIRs are being filed. However, this movement will not stop now, and we will remain seated right here until an FIR is registered. We have already made it clear that if the police misbehave with our women tonight—as they did yesterday—we will stage a sit-in at the Police Commissioner's office." (ANI)