UP: Three dead as building collapses after cylinder blast in Fatehpur, CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Three people died after a gas cylinder explosion led to a building collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, police officials said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 23:05 IST
UP: Three dead as building collapses after cylinder blast in Fatehpur, CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Three people died after a gas cylinder explosion led to a building collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, police officials said on Monday. Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik said, "We received information around 5:30 PM from locals who reported that a gas cylinder appeared to have exploded, causing the building to collapse. Upon receiving this information, our local police and fire service personnel immediately arrived at the scene. It was reported that some people might be trapped under the debris, so a rescue operation was carried out. Seven people were sent to the medical college. It has been confirmed that three of them have died.”

According to the CMO, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. The CM also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. “The loss of lives in a tragic accident in Fatehpur district is extremely heartbreaking. Officials have been directed to immediately reach the site, expedite relief efforts, and communicate with the families of the injured to provide every possible assistance. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace and the injured recover swiftly,” CM Yogi posted on X.

Further details in the case are awaited. (ANI)

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