Delhi: two Vikas Kalia Gang members apprehended after exchange of fire in Paharganj

Two alleged members of the notorious Vikas Kalia gang were apprehended by Central Delhi Police’s Special Staff after an exchange of fire in the Paharganj area, police said on Tuesday. Both accused sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter. According to Delhi Police, the two accused are wanted in connection with a firing incident during the Sadar Bazar-Nabi Karim Shobha Yatra in mid-September.

Police received information about the accused late at night, following which the Central District Special Staff laid a trap in the Paharganj area and launched an operation to apprehend them. During the encounter, police carried out retaliatory firing after the accused engaged them in an exchange of fire. One of the accused sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police also recovered a weapon from the spot and arrested the accused. The matter is now under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another case from the capital, a 10-year-old Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said, on 21st September. According to police, the girl had gone out to purchase stationery items, including a notebook and pen, when the alleged incident took place.

Police said a case was registered at the Women Police Station based on the victim's complaint under relevant provisions pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement. The POCSO Act provides a legal framework for protecting children from sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, and lays down procedures for reporting and investigation of such offences.

The accused, identified as 56-year-old man, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case, police said. The victim is a Class 6 student at a private school, according to police.The identity of the minor has not been disclosed in accordance with legal protections applicable to child victims of sexual offences.

Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)