KPCC seeks removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, writes to President and Governor

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has sought the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alleging bias and links with the BJP. KPCC General Secretary S Manohar has written a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu and the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot in this regard.

In the letter, the KPCC leader referred to the controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that genuine voters are being removed from the voters' list across the country under the pretext of SIR. "The conduct of CEC Gyanesh Kumar itself has been exposed. There is already a nationwide protest demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that every citizen of the country gets the right to vote and is able to vote. If true democracy has to be protected and a true government has to be established, it must be based on genuine voters. But the central BJP government is using Gyanesh Kumar to delete voter names in the name of SIR," the letter alleged.

"We request you to immediately dismiss the Chief Election Commissioner from his post," it added. (ANI)