Delhi bus gang rape case: DNA samples of accused match those recovered from survivor's clothes

Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet against two men accused of allegedly gang-raping a minor inside a moving sleeper bus that travelled from Greater Noida to Delhi in August, with forensic evidence, including DNA samples, forming a key part of the prosecution case. The accused have been identified as a bus driver and conductor. The chargesheet has been filed before the Tis Hazari Court under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the chargesheet, DNA profiles of the two accused matched biological samples recovered from the survivor's clothes and from the bus. Police said the forensic evidence, including semen and hair strands, was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination and the report has been annexed with the chargesheet. The chargesheet, filed on September 18, runs into 398 pages and contains statements of 51 prosecution witnesses, according to reports. The court took cognisance of the chargesheet on September 24. The matter has been listed for arguments on charges on October 7.

Police have invoked provisions of the BNS relating to gang rape of a woman below 18 years of age, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and common intention, along with provisions of the POCSO Act relating to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. According to the police investigation, the incident took place on the night of August 4 after the minor, who had travelled from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, boarded the sleeper bus near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

Police said the girl was attempting to reach a relative's residence in Noida's Sector 63 and was unfamiliar with the area. The bus allegedly stopped near her while she was waiting at Pari Chowk. According to her statement to police, she was allegedly told that the bus was heading towards Noida and boarded the vehicle. She later realised that there were no other passengers and allegedly attempted to get off, but the conductor allegedly prevented her from leaving.

The police investigation has alleged that the sexual assault subsequently took place inside the moving bus. The vehicle travelled nearly 47 km before reaching the Kashmere Gate area of Delhi, where the minor was allegedly abandoned. The survivor subsequently approached the police, following which the case was registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station.

After the complaint was received, police teams examined CCTV footage along the route and traced the bus to a parking area in Timarpur, Delhi, according to the investigation. The driver and conductor were subsequently arrested.

Police also seized the bus and collected forensic material from the vehicle. Investigators recovered biological samples, including hair strands and semen, which were sent to the FSL for examination. The latest chargesheet states that the DNA profiles of the accused matched samples recovered during the investigation, providing forensic evidence that police say links them to the alleged offence.

The investigation also brought several safety and regulatory issues concerning the bus to light. According to the chargesheet and earlier police findings, the bus had a non-functional CCTV camera. Investigators also found that the vehicle had 11 pending traffic challans, including violations related to permits and prescribed safety requirements.

Earlier investigation had also examined the absence or functioning of mandatory safety mechanisms and the use of heavy curtains that restricted visibility into the passenger compartment. Police had further examined the hiring and verification process of the bus operator after finding that the driver and conductor had allegedly been employed without police verification, according to earlier reporting.

The case has also figured among recent incidents involving sexual violence in Delhi that prompted the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance. On September 28, the Supreme Court took note of recent rape cases in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including the alleged sexual assault of the minor inside the moving bus. The court raised concerns over law enforcement and safety in public spaces.

The filing of the chargesheet marks a significant stage in the investigation, with the court now scheduled to hear arguments on the charges on October 7. The accused remain facing allegations, and the charges are subject to judicial determination. Further proceedings in the case are underway. (ANI)