"Pilot must have decided it was time to remove me": Amarinder Raja Warring on imminent changes in Punjab Congress

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): As the Congress Party gears up to announce a change in the leadership structure of the Punjab Congress, outgoing state Party Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that AICC state in-charge Sachin Pilot may have decided on the party's strategy for the state. Speaking to ANI, Warring emphasised that he has already conveyed his thoughts to Rahul Gandhi.

"When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day... but I haven't met him since... Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed... Otherwise, there is no specific issue... I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen..." said Warring. The outgoing PPCC president Warring emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed great affection towards him during their meeting after he stepped down from his post.

Recalling his meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Warring mentioned that he answered questions regarding Punjab and shared his thoughts about the state. He further expressed satisfaction over his tenure as state president, adding that whatever happens, happens for good.

"...I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection. After that meeting, my wife and I came straight here to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer 'Ardas' (prayer)... A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for what one receives. I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good... Whatever the party gave, I accepted it willingly and obeyed the command..." added Warring. Warring's remarks came after he stepped down as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. This organisational change takes place amid reports of an ongoing rift between Warring and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi regarding the state unit's leadership ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. Warring was appointed state party chief in 2022, taking over the role from Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)