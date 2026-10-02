Assam Governor concludes Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra fortnight in Guwahati

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra led by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya culminated on Friday in Kamrup(M), Guwahati, with hundreds of students, youth volunteers, NCC and NSS cadets, scouts and guides, ex-servicemen, social organisation representatives, civil society members, officials and citizens joining the Governor in the campaign against drug abuse. It may be mentioned that the Padayatra, which began on September 17 at Cachar, covered ten districts namely Cachar, Sribhumi, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Barpeta, Diphu, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup(M), carrying the message of the ill effects of substance abuse by generating awareness and collective responsibility in the fight against drugs.

Addressing a gathering at the District Library, Guwahati, the Governor said that the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra was not just a journey of public awareness; it was a collective resolve of Assam towards building a healthy, value-based and empowered society. Recalling the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Shri Acharya emphasised the importance of truth, self-restraint, cleanliness, discipline and service in building a strong society.

He also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary is observed today, recalling his ideals of simplicity, integrity, discipline and dedication to the nation. The Governor said that the lives of both Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri continue to inspire citizens to place duty, service and national interest above self.

Highlighting the importance of the youth in the fight against drug abuse, the Governor said that healthy and value-based youth are the foundation of a healthy and developed society. He called upon parents, teachers, social organisations, religious and spiritual institutions, police, administration, media and young people to work together to prevent drug abuse.

“Healthy youth can build a healthy society. Value-based youth can build a value-based society and aware and responsible youth can build a developed nation,” the Governor said. Referring to Assam’s development journey, Governor Acharya said that the vision of prosperous Assam, healthy Assam, educated Assam, safe Assam and skilled Assam can only be realised by strengthening the state’s human resources and protecting its younger generation from the menace of drugs.

The Governor appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students, NCC and NSS cadets, Scouts and Guides, Nari Shakti, Armed Forces and Police personnel, social organisations and citizens in the Padayatra. He called upon the people of Assam to renew their resolve to build a drug-free, healthy, disciplined and value-based society, contributing to the larger vision of Viksit Assam and Viksit Bharat.

District Commissioner Swapnil Paul administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp pledge to the participants. Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Governor Acharya visited Gandhi Mandap and paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He also planted a sapling in the premises, symbolising the values of nurturing, responsibility and a healthier future.

District Commissioner Swapnil Paul, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, Commissioner GMC Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, senior administrative and police officials, and representatives of various social organisations were present on the occasion. (ANI)