Assam State Zoo set for Rs 340-crore makeover, says Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday inaugurated Wildlife Week 2026 at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, with a traditional 'Hasti Pujan' (elephant worship) organised as part of the programme to promote wildlife conservation and public awareness.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 19:07 IST
Assam State Zoo set for Rs 340-crore makeover, says Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah
Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Friday inaugurated Wildlife Week 2026 at the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, with a traditional 'Hasti Pujan' (elephant worship) organised as part of the programme to promote wildlife conservation and public awareness. Mallabaruah also inspected the ongoing Rs 340-crore mega redevelopment work at the zoo, aimed at transforming the facility into a world-class wildlife destination.

"We have kicked off 'Wildlife Week' today at the Guwahati State Zoo, starting with a ceremonial worship of Hasti Pujan," Mallabaruah said. He said wildlife field staff also organised a bike rally following the ceremony, while a giraffe at the zoo is set to be formally named as part of the week's festivities.

"Following the ceremony, our wildlife field staff organised a bike rally. We also have a giraffe here that is set to be formally named, marking the start of the week's festivities," he said. On the ongoing redevelopment work, the minister said the state government was working to transform the zoo into a world-class facility with an investment of around Rs 340 crore.

"Construction work for the zoo is currently underway; we are striving to transform it into a world-class facility with an investment of around Rs 340 crore," Mallabaruah said. He said the redevelopment would include an aviary that is set to be one of the largest in the world, along with a toy train to allow visitors to tour the zoo.

"New features include an aviary that is set to be one of the largest in the world. Additionally, a toy train is being introduced to allow visitors to tour the entire zoo," he said. Mallabaruah said facilities including the hospital, quarantine centre and rescue centre were being developed to a high standard. He added that animal enclosures were being upgraded and visitor amenities improved. (ANI)

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