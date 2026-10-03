"We will not sit quietly": BJP's R Ashoka threatens agitation if BJP workers are arrested by police

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday said that the BJP will not be cowed down even if the Chief Minister uses the police department to file FIRs against BJP workers and violates the law. Speaking to the media after submitting a memorandum to the State Director General of Police today, Ashoka said they have demanded that the police think ten times before taking legal action against BJP workers.

"If police stations become Congress offices by yielding to the pressure of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, we will not sit quietly," he warned. He said that if inspectors and DCPs in any police stations take action against BJP workers in connection with SIR, the party will lay siege to those police stations. "Revision of electoral rolls is not something that started today or yesterday. It has been happening since Independence. Adding and deleting voter names is a common process. It is not happening only when Congress comes to power. Congress leaders and the Chief Minister should remember this," he said.

He alleged that Congress had won 136 seats and came to power in the state, and even then addition and deletion of voter names had taken place. "Congress follows a policy that the Election Commission is right when they win and wrong when they lose," he said. Taking a jibe at the Chief Minister, he said the Chief Minister who sat on a dharna at the Election Commission office is now playing foul.

"We have warned that under no circumstances should BJP workers be arrested. If they are arrested, there will be agitation in front of police stations," he said. "Congress will be in power in the state for one more year. Let them behave with dignity as long as they are in power. We are not afraid if they go to Delhi and complain. They have set out to add 25 lakh Bangladeshis to the voter list. We will not allow this to happen. There will be a big agitation against this as well," he warned. (ANI)