Why do our daughters have to chant such slogans?: Shivraj Chouhan on viral 'Kachori-Samosa' protest videos

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed concern over slogans raised during recent women's safety protests in Delhi, asking why women and girls had been forced to raise such slogans amid concerns over their safety. Reacting to viral videos from the protests, Chouhan referred to the chant, "Ek kachori-do samosa, in mardo ka kya bharosa," and said the situation warranted serious consideration.

"Why has the situation come to this, that our daughters have to chant slogans like 'One kachori, two samosas'? We must think seriously about this," he said in a post on X, sharing a video of himself at an event. Urging a collective commitment towards women's safety and dignity, Chouhan added, "We must take a resolve— We will respect our sisters and daughters, we will ensure their safety, and we will protect their rights."

These slogans and protests come in the wake of an alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old in Aastha Gunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College (LSR). Earlier in the day, women led a march in the national capital for safer streets with placards and banners on women's safety. The first major demonstration was held on September 23, when around 200 students from Delhi University and affiliated institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House, Gargi College and Dr BR Ambedkar University, took to the streets. The protests continued over the following days.

On September 25, hundreds of women students marched near Delhi University's South Campus, demanding safer public spaces and stronger action against sexual harassment. The protesters were later moved from Siri Fort Road to Arun Jaitley Park amid police deployment. Another demonstration was subsequently held at the Faculty of Arts, where hundreds of Delhi University students, primarily women and queer participants, took part.

What followed was the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertaking a comprehensive safety audit of all public parks, which focused on the installation of adequate lighting, deployment of security personnel at all entry and exit gates, and mandatory security patrolling within park premises, particularly after sundown. The Delhi Police has also stepped up its own presence, with extensive patrolling deployed across the city and parks in the aftermath of the incident.

Meanwhile, all three accused have been arrested and are stated to be residents of Faridabad, Haryana. One of the accused is pursuing a law course. One accused was arrested after an encounter by a team of Delhi police. The issue has also triggered political reactions. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi have backed student-led protests demanding greater safety for women and urged young women, particularly those from Gen Z, to participate in larger numbers.

“Stop punishing women for the crimes committed against them. Across our country, women are afraid to walk the streets, afraid of being harassed, afraid of being raped. And the government’s answer: stay at home,” Gandhi said. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a self-made video, said that after the case, Delhi’s female students have been extremely agitated, highlighting the protests by female students.

“And the government poured salt on their wounds when it announced the start of online classes, and after starting online classes it says: stop going out of the house in the evening, stop going out of the house at night. Why are all the restrictions imposed only on girls?” he said. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also interacted with students at Maitreyi College during the ‘Yuva Manthan: Tradition and Progress’ programme organised as part of the college’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Speaking about women’s safety, Gupta said ensuring security should not come at the cost of restricting women’s freedom. She said the focus should be on creating an environment where women can pursue their education, careers and ambitions without fear. The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is working to strengthen safety infrastructure across the city, with 50,000 CCTV cameras and one lakh streetlights being installed. She said better security in public spaces would help women and girls move around the city with greater confidence. (ANI)