WB: Hindu Jagran Manch protests outside SRFTI over alleged insult to Vivekananda

Members of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Sunday staged a protest outside the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Mukundapur over alleged disrespect to Swami Vivekananda, with protesters attempting to enter the institute premises and heavy police deployment at the spot. Members attempted to break down the gate and enter the SRFTI premises.

Protesters alleged that students at the institute had torn a photograph of Bharat Mata and kicked and spat on a photograph of Swami Vivekananda. They also accused them of raising slogans in support of Pakistan. “We aren't throwing anything from this side. The protest will go on until they leave. They abused Swami Vivekananda; they chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'—that won't work here,” a Hindu Jagran Manch member said.

Hindu Jagran Manch member Anand Sahoo alleged that those involved had “torn the photo of Bharat Mata” and “kicked the photo of Vivekananda”. “They are dividing the country in the name of secularism. They are anti-national. Our demand is that these people should be removed from the country,” Sahoo said.

He further alleged that the protesters had shown disrespect to the national flag and Swami Vivekananda and accused them of being “Pakistan lovers”. Another member, Babita Prasad, said the organisation was holding the protest against what she described as “anti-national” activities.

“Today Bharat Mata's photo was kicked, spit was thrown, and Swami Vivekananda, who raised the stature of this country abroad and held his country in high esteem, his photo was kicked, and spit was thrown,” Prasad said. She said the protest was intended to make society think about “which country we live in and with whom we live”.

The protesters also recited the Hanuman Chalisa during the demonstration. Hindu Jagran Manch member Sudhanshu Singh questioned the alleged use of the phrase “saffron is terrorism” in connection with Swami Vivekananda, saying, “Swami ji is wearing saffron clothes. How can you write that saffron is terrorism? How can you call someone who wears saffron a terrorist?”

Another protester, Satish Singh, alleged that the photograph of Swami Vivekananda had been insulted despite his contribution to West Bengal and the country. He said, “They are kicking such a great man, a man who has given so much to West Bengal and India, with their feet. It is unbelievable.”

The protesters also alleged that stones and bottles were thrown during the confrontation. One protester said they had not ruled out that stones were thrown but claimed the protesters had remained restrained. Meanwhile, a person identifying himself as a Kolkata Police Special Branch personnel alleged that he was beaten during the incident despite telling those involved that he was a police officer.

The personnel alleged that he suffered bleeding from his nose and mouth and said his mobile phone and watch were also missing. A protester, however, denied that the Hindu Jagran Manch members had assaulted police personnel.

“No one has beaten the police,” the protester said, adding that the demonstration was a spontaneous, unarmed protest by people over the alleged insult to Bharat Mata. The protester said the organisation had been conducting its demonstrations in accordance with the Constitution and denied responsibility for any assault on police personnel. (ANI)