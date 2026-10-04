“People want to connect with PM Modi’s development”: Suvendu Adhikari ahead of Nandigram bypoll

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that every voter matters in a democracy and expressed confidence that the BJP would receive support from people across communities in Nandigram. The Chief Minister said that people in Nandigram were seeking to connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda and the “double-engine development” of the government.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Adhikari said, "There are 7 such booths in Nandigram where people from the minority community are in the majority. BJP workers weren't even allowed to enter there for so long, but this time they are not letting people from other parties enter there... They want to connect with PM Modi's development and the double-engine development of the government here.” “In democracy, all voters matter, we need the support of every voter... I campaigned in that area for 1-2 hours. Everyone came. From small children to the elderly. We will get support from all of them,” he further said.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari gave up the seat and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Polling will be conducted on October 6, while counting of votes will take place on October 9. The Election Commission stated that the entire election process is scheduled to be completed before October 11.

Further, West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar urged Nandigram voters to exercise their franchise without any pressure and support the party’s candidate. He alleged that the constituency continues to face unemployment and lack of development despite its representatives holding key political positions.

"...The voters of Nandigram should thoughtfully, without any pressure, exercise their franchise by casting their votes. The Congress candidate is the son of this very soil... They should ensure his victory. This is the reason—he has worked keeping the common people of Nandigram at the forefront. If you look at Nandigram's development, the fight that the common people here waged in 2007 with the slogan of development, the situation remains the same even today,” he said. “There is unemployment in Nandigram... Gen Z is the most educated... Yet, the youth of Nandigram are going to other states in search of jobs. Those who became MLAs from Nandigram earlier, they held positions like Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, but what is the development of Nandigram?” Sarkar further said. (ANI)