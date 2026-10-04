Varanasi Municipal Corporation accelerates tourism and traffic projects; Commissioner inspects sites

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation is accelerating development work to promote tourism and streamline the city's traffic system.  

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 22:48 IST
Varanasi Municipal Corporation accelerates tourism and traffic projects; Commissioner inspects sites
Varanasi Municipal Corporation conducts detailed on-site inspection of various areas in Varanasi (Photo/Varanasi Municipal Corporation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation is accelerating development work to promote tourism and streamline the city's traffic system. According to a release, to streamline traffic flow and provide better facilities to tourists in the Assi Ghat and Bhadaini areas, a mechanised multi-level car parking lot is being constructed at a cost of ₹9.84 crore and a modern food plaza at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore.

On Sunday, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal conducted a detailed on-site inspection of various areas, including Assi Ghat, Pushkar Kund, Ravindrapuri, and Bhelupur, to assess the progress of these projects and the cleanliness of the area. During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the construction of the Assi Food Plaza and directed the contractor present on the site to expedite the work and complete it within the next month.

The construction of this food plaza will provide a new and modern experience of Banarasi cuisine to tourists from India and abroad who come to enjoy the Assi mornings. Reviewing the construction of the mechanised multi-level car parking lot, which is being constructed to provide relief to locals and tourists from the severe traffic jams along the ghats, the Municipal Commissioner directed timely completion. Additionally, he ordered the repair of interlocking roads, the construction of drains, and the beautification of the asphalt roadsides on the route from Assi to Pushkar Kund. During his inspection of the Pushkar Kund area, the Municipal Commissioner directed the widening of streets and the immediate removal of illegal encroachments along the route. He also issued strict instructions to clean the entire foothills to improve the water sanitation and maintenance of the Kund. During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner directed the immediate restoration of non-functional streetlights on the Ravindrapuri to Gurudham Square route and the beautification of the divider in front of the Jalkal Sansthan complex in Bhelupur.

Reviewing toilets and public amenities, he found that the prescribed rate lists and standard amenities (such as hand dryers) were not available at certain locations (such as the 'no water use' urinals/toilets on Gurudham Road and Assi Ghat). Expressing deep displeasure over this, he directed the concerned officials to display the prescribed rate lists in all public and community toilets in the city and to immediately repair all standard facilities. Senior Municipal Corporation officials, departmental engineers, and representatives of the implementing agencies were present during the inspection. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026