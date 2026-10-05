Govt preparing master plan to modernise Nagar Panchayats, civic areas across Tripura: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that just as the present government is implementing the Smart City Mission for Agartala city, it has also developed a master plan to create state-of-the-art infrastructure in all Nagar Panchayat and Municipal Council areas of the state. He said that the main objective of the present state government is to connect every person in society with development and improved services.

“That is why the government, rising above politics, is implementing development programmes and delivering various services to the doorsteps of the people,” he said. Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while inaugurating the newly constructed two-storey ward office of Ward No. 43 of Agartala Municipal Corporation at Pratapgarh today.

It is worth noting that the ward office was constructed for Rs 97.43 lakh. He said that the dream of the country’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is to accelerate development by providing all government facilities to the last person in society. Keeping that goal in mind, the present state government is providing various government services to the last person in every area of the state.

Dr. Saha said that over the last few years, a lot of development work related to modern facilities has been carried out in the Agartala city area. “Apart from providing pure drinking water to the doorsteps of the people, a lot of work has been done in various fields, such as repairing and constructing roads, improving the city’s drainage system, providing pucca houses, creating alternative employment opportunities, medical services, etc.,” he said.

He said that pure drinking water services have been provided for Rs 112 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 project. 48 flats have been constructed for financially weaker people, while the construction of two more flats is underway. The Chief Minister said that so far, 16,000 families have been provided with pure drinking water under the AMRUT 2.0 project.

“A set of other programmes will be implemented under the AMRUT 3.0 project. Sixty-five projects have been implemented across Agartala city under the Smart City Mission for Rs 581 crore,” he said. The Chief Minister said that the government is implementing various plans with emphasis on the infrastructural development of the Agartala Municipal Corporation area as well as the beautification of Agartala city.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, Municipal Corporation South Zone Chairman Abhijit Mallick and Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saju Wahid were also present. (ANI)