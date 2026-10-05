Ayodhya: Seers slam Congress leader Digvijay Singh over allegations against RSS, VHP

Seers and saints deeply condemned Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks accusing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of hijacking the national discourse with "Hindutva" rhetoric. Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj reprimanded the Congress veteran for attacking traditional culture, labelling his statements "highly condemnable and baseless."

Speaking to ANI, he slammed the Congress party, saying it has always stood in opposition to the time of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, noting that the party created a ruckus to prevent its construction. "This statement is highly condemnable and baseless. It is not right for such senior leaders to make such mistakes; it is not decent. These people always try to strike at Sanatan culture. Their leaders were the ones who rejected the invitation to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and even raised a ruckus to prevent the Ram Janmabhoomi temple from being built, hiring 28 lawyers to stand in opposition," he said.

He added, "They will face strong opposition in Ayodhya and will be shown black flags. They will not be allowed to worship in Ayodhya." Mahamandleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj accused the Congress party of being stuck in a "colonial mindset" and targeting saffron-clad saints.

"Many Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, have lost their minds. The party, stuck in a colonial mindset, has always tried to brand Ram devotees, saints, Sanatanis, and those who wear saffron as terrorists, with Digvijaya Singh playing a major role in it," he said. Targeting Digvijay Singh's planned 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', a foot march announced by the Congress leader from Ujjain to Ayodhya to protest alleged religious exploitation, he added, "In all the upcoming elections, you'll see their influence completely disappear. And as for the Swabhiman Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra Digvijaya Singh is talking about, the Hindu community will give them a fitting welcome."

Earlier, Singh claimed that the national discourse has been hijacked by continuous rhetoric around Hindutva, causing a rift between Hindus and other religions. He also alleged that the offerings received through the VHP directly go into the election funds of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Further, he added that the word "Hindu" does not appear in any religious scriptures today, accusing the VHP of distorting the "Sanatan Dharma." (ANI)