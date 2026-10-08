"Rs 2,500 per farmer won’t resolve their issues": JDS's Nikhil Kumaraswamy on aid to drought-hit farmers in Karnataka

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday criticised the Karnataka government over the assistance announced for farmers affected by drought, saying the Rs 2,500 aid per farmer would not resolve their issues. About the drought situation in the state, Kumaraswamy said all 31 districts had been severely affected, and nearly 234 taluks had been declared drought-affected.

He said the declaration was made late and expressed disappointment over the relief announced by the government. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This year there is a severe drought situation that has affected the farming community across the state. All 31 districts have been severely affected, and nearly 234 taluks have been declared drought-affected areas. The declaration was made late; it should have been done earlier, but now it has been declared. The government, and even the Chief Minister himself, called a special session. Both the party MLAs thought that the Chief Minister might resolve the farmers' issues by giving them at least Rs 25,000 per acre. But now that he has announced only Rs 2,500 per farmer, I don't think this is going to resolve any of the farmers' issues."

Kumaraswamy also said that the JDS, being a farmer-based party, stood with the farming community and was touring all 31 districts to understand the issues faced by farmers. "We, being a farmer-based party, are with the farmers. We are touring nearly all 31 districts in our state on behalf of Janata Dal (Secular). Today, I have come to Hassan district. Most of the farming community was present today. They discussed the majority of the issues affecting them here," he added.

Karnataka is facing a severe drought, with crops cultivated by farmers being completely destroyed and leaving them in deep distress. Protecting farmers is our Government’s first priority, and if necessary, we are prepared even to borrow funds to support them, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday. “I have been in public life for 40 years and have never witnessed a drought of this severity. Available data suggests that a drought of this magnitude may have occurred around 125 years ago. Even in the past 75 years, we have not seen rainfall fail to this extent,” he said. (ANI)