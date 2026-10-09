Odisha: One killed, four injured in suspected illegal firecracker explosion in Jagatsinghpur

One person was killed and five others injured in a firecracker explosion at a house in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, with police suspecting illegal firecracker manufacturing at the residence. Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma said the incident was reported on Thursday afternoon in the Chandpur Gram Panchayat area and an investigation was underway.

“We received a report regarding an incident in the Chandpur Gram Panchayat area where a fire occurred. Prima facie, five people were injured; according to the information we have so far, there has been one tragic fatality, one person is in critical condition, and three others are injured,” Verma said. The SP said the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Inspector-in-Charge (IC) reached the scene after receiving information about the incident.

“As soon as we were informed, the concerned SDPO and the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) arrived at the scene, and the investigation is now underway. We will provide further updates as more details emerge during the investigation. Prima facie, it appears that illegal firecracker manufacturing was being carried out at the residence; we will share further details as they become available,” he added. According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred during the daytime at the house of Manoranjan Swain in Mahilo village under Patilo Gram Panchayat and Tirtol police station limits.

Swain died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries, including one who was reportedly in critical condition. The deceased and three injured persons were taken to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital, while one critically injured person was shifted to Cuttack for further treatment. The blast severely damaged the house, with parts of its walls and roof left hanging. Packets of firecrackers were also found scattered in the surrounding area.

A team from Tirtol police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Police said further details would be shared as the probe progresses and that appropriate action would be taken if illegal storage or trading of firecrackers was found to be involved. Further details are awaited. (ANI)