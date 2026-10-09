 "Government not paying its dues": Karnataka BJP president accuses state govt of not releasing ₹6,500 crore to KSRTC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra on Friday accused the state government of financial mismanagement, alleging that over 6,500 crore rupees in pending dues owed to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have damaged public transport operations. Addressing reporters, Vijayendra alleged that the corporation's financial crunch has escalated the crisis, leaving it unable to clear salaries for drivers, conductors, and support staff.

"Recently, the KSRTC Managing Director sent a letter to the Finance Department claiming that more than ₹6,500 crores is pending from the Govt of Karnataka to KSRTC. Since such a huge amount of money is pending from the state government, KSRTC is unable to pay salaries to its employees, including drivers, conductors, and cleaners. And now, the situation has moved from bad to worse,” Vijayendra told reporters. He further alleged that KSRTC depots have faced fuel shortages because the corporation accumulated approximately 187 crore rupees in unpaid dues to oil marketing companies like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), prompting suppliers to restrict fuel distribution.

“KSRTC buses are waiting at KSRTC depots for diesel. But there is no diesel available in these depots. Only late at night have some trucks reached here. But the fact is, since KSRTC did not pay its dues, around ₹187 crore in dues is owed to HPCL and IOC. Because of this, they are not supplying diesel to the KSRTC department. The real reason is that since the state government is not paying its dues, even KSRTC is stuck in trouble now," BY Vijayendra said. On the other hand, on Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the diesel shortage faced by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was temporary and asserted that the government had not stopped any scheme.

Speaking in Koppal district, Parameshwara said the government had been providing Rs 52,000 crore annually for three years and maintained that there was discipline in its financial system. “We know how to run the government. If we had a problem, we could have stopped some guarantee. But we have been giving Rs 52,000 crore for three years. There is discipline in our government’s financial system,” he said.

Parameshwara said that Former CM Siddaramaiah had presented the budget 16 times and maintained financial discipline in the state. “Siddaramaiah has presented the budget 16 times and brought discipline. He has never made the Finance Department indisciplined,” he said.

He further said that the government would take loans and manage its finances if required, adding that other states were facing financial difficulties while Karnataka was maintaining discipline in its Finance Department. “Other states are struggling financially, but we are maintaining and managing the finance department with discipline. If such a situation comes at minimum, we will take a loan and manage. We will run the government even by taking loans," the DyCM said.

On the diesel shortage, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Bus diesel shortage is only temporary. After being a government, we have to manage everything. Rs 1,250 crore is not a big burden.” He said no scheme had been stopped and that some schemes could face a delay, but the government would balance the situation and move forward.

“There is no shortage of money; if there was a shortage, would guarantee schemes continue?” Parameshwara questioned. Reacting separately to the Chief Minister’s statement about sting operation attempts involving ministers, Parameshwara said intelligence inputs may have prompted the Chief Minister to caution ministers.

“When intelligence information came to the CM, he has given a warning to whoever needs to be warned. Information might have come that some sting agencies are doing stings. For that reason, he has told ministers to be careful and cautious. This could be a conspiracy against the government. I will not say exactly about this,” he said. (ANI)