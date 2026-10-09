Supreme Court to hold national consultation on 10 years of Juvenile Justice Act on October 10–11

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will inaugurate the consultation on October 10, organised by the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF India.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 13:24 IST
Supreme Court to hold national consultation on 10 years of Juvenile Justice Act on October 10–11
Supreme Court of India (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will host a two-day national consultation this weekend to assess the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, over the past decade and identify priorities for strengthening child protection and juvenile justice mechanisms in the coming years. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will inaugurate the consultation on October 10, organised by the Supreme Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF India.

The consultation, titled “Ten Years of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015: Progress, Challenges and Priorities for the Next Decade”, will bring together Supreme Court and High Court judges, senior government officials and child protection experts to review the law’s implementation and deliberate on gaps in the existing system. Justice BV Nagarathna, Supreme Court judge and chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee, will deliver the opening remarks, followed by introductory remarks from UNICEF India Country Representative Cynthia McCaffrey.

A key highlight of the inaugural session will be the release of a compendium of landmark Supreme Court and High Court judgments concerning the Juvenile Justice Act. The compilation will cover decisions delivered between 2015 and September 2026. The discussions will address a range of issues, including the rights of children in conflict with the law, preliminary assessments conducted by Juvenile Justice Boards in cases involving heinous offences, adoption procedures, institutional care and the rehabilitation of vulnerable children.

Dedicated technical sessions will examine the implementation of the Act across States and Union Territories, with representatives from Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal scheduled to share their experiences and best practices. The deliberations will also focus on improving coordination among institutions, strengthening child-friendly justice mechanisms and ensuring the effective rehabilitation and reintegration of children.

The consultation will conclude on October 11 with special remarks by UNICEF India Chief of Child Protection Milen Kidane and a special address by Anil Malik, Secretary, Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. Justice JB Pardiwala, Supreme Court judge and member of the Juvenile Justice Committee, will deliver the closing remarks.

The consultation is expected to inform priorities for the next decade, with a focus on strengthening institutional accountability and ensuring that children receive appropriate care, protection and access to justice. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecurity firm says

Suspect behind South Korea bank hacks may be 26-year-old in China, cybersecu...

Global
4
Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Andrew Scott's AIDS drama 'Elsinore' kicks off London Film Festival

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Is Hitting Health Systems Where They Are Already Weakest

Digitalization May Narrow Income Inequality Without Directly Raising Wages

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026