MP: Dy CM Devda removes OSD Deepam Raichura amid allegations of irregularities in liquor contracts; Orders inquiry 

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda on Friday said he had ordered an immediate inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor contracts for the year 2024-25 and removed his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Deepam Raichura, of his duties to ensure an impartial investigation. Devda said he came to know about the allegations through a newspaper report published on the issue and directed the concerned department to conduct an immediate inquiry.

"It came to my attention today through a newspaper report that an issue regarding liquor contracts for the year 2024-25 has been published, alleging certain irregularities or discrepancies. Deepam Raichura, who is currently serving as my OSD, was posted as an Assistant Excise Officer in Bhopal during that period and was not serving as my OSD at the time,” Devda said. He emphasised that as the matter came to his notice, he instructed the concerned department to initiate an inquiry and removed Deepam Raichura of his duties as OSD.

"As soon as the news came to my notice, I directed the concerned department to conduct an immediate inquiry. To ensure an impartial investigation, Deepam Raichura has been relieved of his responsibilities as OSD with immediate effect," the Deputy Chief Minister added. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held an interactive session on ‘Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ in Mumbai and highlighted the state's investment potential, industry-friendly policies and opportunities across various sectors in the state.

During this, CM Yadav on Thursday also held a roundtable meeting with Consuls General and diplomatic representatives from Japan, Mexico, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Egypt and South Africa, and invited all participating countries to join the upcoming GIS-2027 as ‘Partner Countries’. After the event, speaking to reporters, the CM described Mumbai and Maharashtra as a hub of globally capable investors and Madhya Pradesh as a “hub of opportunities”, stressing that the state received investment proposals worth around Rs 90,000 crore and expected to create employment opportunities for 14,375 people. (ANI)