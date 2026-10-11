DRI seizes around 5.75 kg crystal meth from train passenger in a crack down on drug trafficking; one arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mangalore Regional Unit has intercepted an Indian national travelling by train from Delhi to Bengaluru in an intelligence-led operation. According to the Ministry of Finance, a thorough examination of the passenger’s trolley bag led to the recovery of three packets containing 5.753 kg of white crystalline substance suspected to be Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth).

The suspected narcotic substance was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody by the competent NDPS Court. Methamphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth or Ice, is a powerful, highly addictive synthetic psychostimulant that affects the central nervous system.

Its abuse can cause dependence and significant physical and mental health consequences, according to the statement. In India, methamphetamine is a psychotropic substance regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Unauthorised possession, manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, import or export is punishable under the Act, with the severity of punishment depending on the nature of the offence and the quantity involved.

In the instant case, seized quantity of 5.753 kg is well above the notified commercial quantity of 50 grams for methamphetamine and attracts rigorous imprisonment of 10–20 years and a fine of Rs. 1–2 lakhs. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has also intensified its crackdown on cross-border gold smuggling from Bangladesh, seizing around 7.8 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at more than Rs. 11.50 crore in intelligence-led operations conducted on October 8 and October 9 in the eastern region.

The operations exposed the use of road and railway networks to transport smuggled gold from border areas towards Kolkata, resulting in the arrest of six persons. The officers of DRI intercepted a four-wheeler at Dankuni Toll Plaza. The vehicle, carrying four persons, was travelling from Banpur, near the Bangladesh border, towards Kolkata.

A search of the vehicle and its occupants resulted in the recovery and seizure of 50 gold bars, weighing around 6.8 kg and valued at approximately Rs. 10 crore. Some of the gold biscuits bore foreign markings. The occupants failed to produce any licit documents substantiating the lawful possession of the gold and, in their statements, admitted their involvement in smuggling foreign-origin gold into India through Bangladesh. Significantly, the kingpin of the syndicate operating in the Banpur border area was among the four persons arrested.

On the same day, DRI teams, in the state of West Bengal, intercepted passengers travelling from trains at two railway stations, i.e., Malda Town Railway Station and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, and seized around 1 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at around Rs. 1.5 crore from their possession. The two passengers were arrested after they failed to produce documents substantiating lawful procurement. The investigations indicated that the seized gold, which was in the form of bangles and gold bars, had been made from gold smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

These operations underscore the continued use of border areas along Bangladesh, as well as road and railway corridors linking the North-East with major markets such as Kolkata, for the movement of smuggled gold. (ANI)