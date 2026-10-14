HP High Court reiterates ban on construction, tarring of forest roads; 55 roads in Seraj flagged for violations

he Himachal Pradesh High Court has reiterated its directive prohibiting the construction and tarring of forest roads until further orders while hearing public interest litigations concerning road construction in ecologically fragile areas.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 09:47 IST
HP High Court reiterates ban on construction, tarring of forest roads; 55 roads in Seraj flagged for violations
Himachal Pradesh High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Himachal Pradesh High Court has reiterated its directive prohibiting the construction and tarring of forest roads until further orders while hearing public interest litigations concerning road construction in ecologically fragile areas. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi reiterated its August 17, 2026, order directing a halt to construction and tarring work on forest roads.

During the hearing, the amicus curiae submitted a chart identifying 55 roads in the Seraj Assembly constituency under the Nachan Forest Division that were allegedly constructed in violation of the Himachal Pradesh Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The chart reportedly indicated that, in most cases, roads were constructed even though the user agencies' proposals had not yet been received, raising concerns about compliance with forest conservation requirements.

The court was also informed that permissions had allegedly been granted under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in circumstances that apparently did not serve the interests of forest dwellers or forest conservation. The amicus curiae also raised concerns over the presence of 16 helipads in the Seraj area, pointing out that such facilities in forest areas could disturb wildlife and calling for an assessment of their environmental impact.

The proceedings also highlighted the alleged large-scale felling of green trees for road construction, raising concerns over the ecological impact of infrastructure development in the region's fragile forest areas. The court reiterated that no construction or tarring of forest roads would be undertaken until further orders.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 2, 2026. (ANI)

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