Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Global trade in plastic waste has declined sharply over the past decade, but developed countries are once again increasing shipments to developing economies, raising concerns about environmental pollution and waste management. A 2026 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), conducted by researchers Baptiste Saez, Frithjof Laubinger and Peter Börkey of the OECD Environment Directorate, found that international plastic waste trade fell by more than half between 2014 and 2024. The research, undertaken under the OECD Environment Policy Committee and its Working Party on Resource Productivity and Waste, highlights growing exports of plastic waste from industrialised nations to Southeast Asian countries despite stricter international regulations.

According to the report, global trade in plastic waste and scrap declined by 7.7% in 2024, falling from 6.7 million tonnes in 2023 to 6.2 million tonnes. This was the sharpest annual decline since 2020. However, exports from OECD countries to non-OECD economies increased by 15%, equivalent to 210,000 tonnes, following a 19% increase in 2023. The findings suggest that earlier reductions in waste shipments from wealthy countries to developing economies are gradually reversing.

China's Plastic Waste Ban Reshaped Global Trade

The major shift in global plastic waste trade began with China's National Sword policy in 2017, which severely restricted imports of discarded plastics. China and Hong Kong together received approximately 6.6 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2017, but their combined imports dropped to around one million tonnes in 2018.

As a result, exporting countries redirected shipments towards Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. These countries subsequently introduced restrictions to control rising imports and environmental risks.

International regulations were further strengthened in January 2021 through amendments to the Basel Convention and OECD rules governing cross-border waste movements. These measures introduced tighter controls over certain categories of plastic waste.

Despite declining global trade, regional exchanges have become more important. In 2024, approximately 59% of global plastic waste trade occurred between OECD members, while trade among European OECD countries accounted for 48% of worldwide shipments. Intra-regional trade within Asia represented around 14%.

Malaysia and Vietnam Remain Major Waste Destinations

Malaysia remained the world's largest destination for plastic waste imports in 2024, followed by Turkey and Vietnam. Turkey recorded the largest annual increase among major importing countries, with shipments rising by 22%, or approximately 90,000 tonnes.

India, meanwhile, recorded a 32% decline in plastic waste imports, equivalent to approximately 30,000 tonnes. This reduction pushed India out of the world's 20 largest plastic waste import destinations.

Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States were the five largest OECD exporters in 2024. Together, they exported approximately 2.9 million tonnes, accounting for 52% of all OECD plastic waste exports.

Japan sent approximately 90% of its plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries, mainly Malaysia and Vietnam. Australia exported nearly all its reported plastic waste outside the OECD, while New Zealand and Korea recorded corresponding shares of 90% and 88%.

Malaysia received approximately 670,000 tonnes of plastic waste from OECD countries, followed by Vietnam with 430,000 tonnes and Indonesia with 260,000 tonnes. These figures show Southeast Asia's continued importance in the global waste recycling market.

Lower-Quality Plastic Waste Raises Environmental Concerns

The OECD found that plastic waste traded between member countries generally had a higher value per kilogram than waste exported to non-OECD economies. Researchers suggested that lower-priced shipments may contain materials that are more difficult to recycle, although price differences alone cannot confirm their quality.

The report warned that developing countries receiving large quantities of imported plastic waste may face environmental risks if recycling facilities and waste-management systems are inadequate.

The study also examined different types of plastic waste. Plastics not elsewhere classified accounted for approximately 2.9 million tonnes in 2024, followed by ethylene polymers at 2.4 million tonnes. Styrene polymer waste reached 450,000 tonnes, while vinyl chloride polymer waste totalled 200,000 tonnes.

Despite stricter international controls, OECD exports of vinyl chloride waste to non-OECD countries increased by 6% in 2024. Japan remained the leading exporter, while Malaysia was the largest receiving country.

OECD Calls for Stronger Monitoring and Waste Management

The OECD cautioned that international trade statistics cannot establish what happens to plastic waste after it reaches importing countries. Materials may be recycled, incinerated, sent to landfills, or disposed of improperly.

Although global plastic waste trade has fallen considerably, the renewed increase in exports to developing economies remains a concern. Internationally traded plastic waste accounts for only about 1.6% of estimated global plastic waste generation, but poorly managed shipments can still cause environmental problems.

The report stressed the need for stronger monitoring, greater transparency and effective environmental safeguards. It concluded that international recycling trade can support resource recovery, but governments must ensure that waste shipments do not transfer pollution and disposal burdens from wealthy countries to developing economies with limited waste-management capacity.