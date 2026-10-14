Advocate moves NHRC seeking safeguards for people detained during Delhi agitation; seeks food, water and medical care

Advocate Virendra Vashist has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking preventive measures to ensure adequate food, safe drinking water, sanitation and medical assistance for people who may be detained in connection with the ongoing agitation in Delhi or related proceedings. In a representation dated October 13, Vashist, a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association, has urged the human rights panel to recommend advance arrangements at police custody facilities and designated detention centres to protect the health, dignity and fundamental rights of detainees.

The representation seeks intervention to ensure that no person is deprived of basic necessities while awaiting questioning, verification, transportation or other lawful procedures. Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, the advocate has submitted that detention does not take away a person’s right to human dignity or justify the denial of essential requirements for survival.

The plea is preventive in nature and does not allege any specific instance of deprivation of food, water or medical care at an existing detention facility. It seeks safeguards before any future detention takes place in connection with the agitation. Vashist has asked the NHRC to recommend a written protocol for all detention facilities that may be used in connection with the agitation or related proceedings. The proposed guidelines include providing nutritionally adequate meals at regular intervals, ensuring continuous access to safe drinking water and making arrangements for people with special dietary or medical requirements.

The representation also calls for clean sanitation facilities, hygienic storage and distribution of food and water, and prompt medical attention for anyone experiencing dehydration, weakness, fainting, malnutrition or other health emergencies. It further seeks additional care for children, elderly persons, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and other medically vulnerable individuals, according to their specific needs.

Emphasising accountability, the advocate has urged the commission to recommend the maintenance of records concerning the provision of meals, availability of drinking water, medical assistance and complaints relating to basic necessities. It has also sought the designation of responsible officers to verify compliance and appropriate monitoring and inspection of detention facilities. The representation asks the NHRC to take cognisance of the matter under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and request the Delhi Police Commissioner and other authorities responsible for detention facilities to make the necessary arrangements in advance.

It has also urged the commission to seek a status report from the competent authorities on the preventive measures taken, if considered necessary within its statutory powers. Pending consideration of the representation, Vashist has requested the NHRC to communicate the urgency of the proposed safeguards to the concerned authorities.

The advocate has relied on references from the World Health Organization (WHO) on healthy diets and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on water intake to highlight the importance of adequate nutrition and hydration. The representation notes that individual requirements may vary depending on age, physical activity, environmental conditions and medical circumstances. The plea asks the commission to take further action, as permissible under law, if any human rights violation is established. (ANI)