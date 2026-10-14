Delhi: 34-year-old man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, police probe underway

A 34-year-old man was severely injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly shot at him in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area late Tuesday night, police said.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 09:53 IST
Delhi: 34-year-old man shot at by two unidentified assailants in Sonia Vihar, police probe underway
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 34-year-old man was severely injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly shot at him in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area late Tuesday night, police said. According to police, the incident was reported at Sonia Vihar police station around 9.13 pm on October 13. The assailants, who were wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle, fled the scene after the shooting.

The injured man, identified as Manish Yadav, was taken to Shusruta Trauma Centre (AIIMS) in Civil Lines by his family members and is currently undergoing treatment, police said. Forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. A case under relevant sections of law is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station, police said.

North-East District DCP Rahul Alwal said multiple teams had been deployed to investigate the incident and police had substantial leads regarding the suspected persons. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in September, a 30-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly shot her during an altercation in Delhi’s Tigri area, Delhi Police said. A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8 am on Thursday regarding a woman having sustained a gunshot injury. Police reached the spot and found the woman injured with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Poonam and her husband Kamlesh were involved in an altercation and Kamlesh was allegedly under the influence of liquor, according to police. During the altercation, Kamlesh allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired a shot while threatening to kill himself and his wife, resulting in Poonam sustaining a gunshot injury, police said.

Kamlesh was apprehended on the spot, and the weapon of offence was recovered, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)

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