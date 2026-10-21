"154 police personnel have laid down their lives in line of duty": IB Director Dr Mahesh Dixit honours fallen heroes on Police Commemoration Day

Marking Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Dr Mahesh Dixit on Wednesday paid rich tributes to police personnel across the country who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, revealing that 154 police personnel died serving the nation over the past year and 36,852 have made the ultimate sacrifice since Independence. Highlighting the solemnity and historic origin of the day, Dr Dixit recalled the brave sacrifice of CRPF personnel in 1959 that led to the annual commemoration across India.

"Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we have gathered at the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to those brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty over the past year. We have also assembled to honour all our fallen comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since India attained independence. On this day, October 21, 1959, ten valiant CRPF personnel, led by Karam Singh, DCIO of the Intelligence Bureau, sacrificed their lives while confronting an armed Chinese military contingent along the India-China border. Since then, we have observed this date every year as Police Commemoration Day," Dr Dixit said. Detailing the nationwide observances and the week-long commemorative events scheduled to follow, the IB Director noted the active participation of central armed forces and the families of the fallen personnel.

"On this day, tributes are paid to our fallen comrades through various programs held in state capitals, districts, and at police stations. At the national level, a joint commemorative parade has been organised here today, featuring personnel from the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles, RPF, NDRF, and the Delhi Police. In accordance with the recommendations made by the Prime Minister during the 2019 Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police, various commemorative events will be organised at this National Police Memorial by different Central Armed Police Forces from October 22 to October 30. The families of our fallen comrades will also participate in these events. Over the past year, 154 police personnel have laid down their lives in the line of duty... Since independence, a total of 36,852 police personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving to uphold the nation's unity and integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens," he added. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid solemn tributes to police personnel across the country on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, lauding their bravery, remarkable commitment, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the invaluable role played by police forces in maintaining internal security and ensuring public safety, often under challenging conditions. "Police Commemoration Day is an occasion to express our deepest gratitude to our police personnel, who serve with remarkable commitment, often in the most challenging circumstances. From maintaining law and order to combating crime, responding to emergencies and ensuring the safety of citizens, their contribution is invaluable," PM Modi said.

"We pay our solemn tributes to the brave police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their courage, unwavering dedication and supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in our nation's memory," he added. Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country annually on October 21 to honour the memory of the 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while gallantly defending the nation against an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959. (ANI)