Manipur: NPCM’s 48-hour shutdown over killing of 3 Meitei people cripples normal life 

The shutdown covered both hill and valley districts, and protests are also continuing until the government demonstrates credible action towards meeting the committee's demands. Health services, religious activities and institutions, and essential services will be exempted.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:58 IST
Manipur: NPCM’s 48-hour shutdown over killing of 3 Meitei people cripples normal life 
NPCM’s 48-hour shutdown in Manipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total shutdown called by the Native People's Committee Manipur (NPCM)  for 48 hours statewide from Monday midnight, demanding decisive security action against armed groups responsible for the attack in the Khongbal Tangkhul area that killed three Meitei people and injured several others, crippled normal life. The shutdown covered both hill and valley districts, and protests are also continuing until the government demonstrates credible action towards meeting the committee's demands. Health services, religious activities and institutions, and essential services will be exempted.

Shops, markets, business establishments, banks, private offices and educational institutions—including schools, colleges and universities remained closed. Public and private transport vehicles were suspended except for police and government vehicles. Entertainment venues and other commercial activities were completely suspended. Government offices also had minimal attendance.

Essential services such as medical emergencies, media and religious functions were exempted from the shutdown. The impact was widespread, with major roads across both the valley and hill districts deserted. Only essential service vehicles were seen moving. Wooden logs were being placed in the middle of the roads, and protesting women sat stretching along the roads, blocking the roads.

The shutdown, which began at midnight on October 19, led to the closure of educational institutions, banks, business establishments and private offices. Public transport services were also limited while attendance at government offices remained low. Inter-state road transport was suspended, affecting road connectivity between Manipur and other parts of the country. Airline services, however, continued to operate normally.

Essential services, including healthcare, fire services, water supply, media activities and ritual-related functions, were exempted from the shutdown. The impact of the bandh was reported to be greater in the valley areas than in the hill districts. (ANI)

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