SEM Court orders release of CJP activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after accepting surety bonds

The Special Executive Magistrate Court at Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday ordered the release of Cockroach Janta Party activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody after accepting their surety bonds.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 20:05 IST
SEM Court orders release of CJP activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after accepting surety bonds
CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody. They were produced before the SEM court after 2 days’ Judicial custody. SEM Ritu Raj accepted the surety bonds and ordered the release of the accused.

The court said that the accused may be released from the jail, if not in custody in any other case, the SEM court ordered. The SEM Court accepted the surety bond. The court on Monday had asked them to furnish fresh sureties. SEM had extended the judicial custody of CJP activists Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka till October 19 for 2 days.

The court had said the Statement of the respondents before this Court that they will not repeat this offence in future does not inspire confidence based on the conduct and material placed on record by the investigation officer (IO). Earlier, they were remanded to 5 days’ judicial custody.

The court had also directed the counsel for the accused to file their written submissions within 2 days. The investigation officer (IO), assisted by Delhi Police Legal Consultant Prashant Prakash and Bhairo Das, moved an application seeking extension of judicial custody for a further 5 days.

Advocate Abhik Chimni, with Pushp Sharma, appeared for Saurav Das and prayed for their immediate release. He had argued that there is no apprehension of a repeat offence by them in the application of the Delhi police. It was argued that they have not made any calls after 10.10.2026.

It was further submitted that the respondent did not make any calls for protest after 10.10.2026 and both the respondents individually went to the Jantar Mantar. (ANI)

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