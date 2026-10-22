Forest dept books case over Palapitta release by TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud at Uppal Dussehra event

Telangana Forest officials have registered a case over a video showing some individuals releasing a Palapitta (Indian Roller) from a cage and handing it over to TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, who then released it into the sky during a Dussehra event in Uppal, Hyderabad. The video has gone viral on social media and has drawn criticism from netizens. The Palapitta, also known as the Indian Roller, is traditionally associated with Dussehra celebrations in Telangana, where people consider sighting the bird auspicious during the festival.

Earlier, ahead of the Dussehra festival, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar, along with other officials, had issued an advisory stating that Palapitta birds should not be kept in cages by clipping their wings. He warned that strict action would be taken against those indulging in such acts and had also provided a toll-free number to lodge complaints. According to the Forest official: "Following the circulation of a video on social media showing the release of a Palapitta (Indian Roller) during a Dussehra event at Uppal Mini Stadium, a wildlife case has been registered vide POR No. 16-03/2025-26, dated 21.10.2026, under Sections 2, 9, 39(3) r/w 57, 51 and 52 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and under Section 35 of the BNSS against Eega Chandra Shekar, S/o E. Venkatesh, R/o Uppal, P. Parameshwar Reddy, S/o Late P. Krishna Reddy, R/o Uppal and others, preliminarily identifying their involvement in the incident. Further investigation into the case is currently in progress, and notices have been issued to the persons concerned in accordance with the applicable legal procedure. Upon completion of the investigation, further legal action will be initiated, and the accused will be produced before the competent Magistrate for further proceedings as per law."

The Forest Department's investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the responsibility of those allegedly involved. Further action will be taken in accordance with the law after the investigation is completed. (ANI)