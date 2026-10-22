“Will conduct high-level inquiry, take appropriate action”: MP Minister Pratima Bagri on alleged irregularities flagged in Urban Department purchases

Madhya Pradesh Minister of State Pratima Bagri on Thursday ordered to conduct a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in purchases made by officials of the Urban Development and Housing Department, following a viral video in which Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey raised concerns over procurement practices. Minister Bagri said the department monitors purchases and construction work and takes action whenever irregularities are found. She further assured that action would be taken against all those found involved in the alleged irregularities.

“If any work is carried out within the department, whether it involves procurement or construction, it is monitored. If any irregularity is found during the monitoring, the department investigates the matter and takes action against those responsible. Strict action has been taken in similar cases in the past as well. We can provide you with a list of such cases if required,” Bagri said. Referring to the viral video, the minister said a high-level inquiry into the matter would be conducted and would take appropriate action based on its findings.

“The video that now went viral has brought the matter to our attention. We will conduct a high-level inquiry and take appropriate action. Whoever is found involved will face action,” she said. When asked whether action would be taken against those officials involved in the procurement process, the minister said all those found responsible would face action.

“Absolutely, action will be taken against everyone found involved. Whenever purchases are made through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal; if any irregularities found, are investigated. We also review and upgrade the system from time to time to identify how loopholes were exploited and why they occurred. We will also investigate why there is such a significant variation in the prices of certain products,” the minister said. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari attacked the state government over the issue, describing corruption as a “cancer” spreading through the state's roots.

He alleged that ministers, employees and officials were repeatedly coming under scrutiny over corruption-related matters. “Corruption has spread through the roots of Madhya Pradesh like cancer. We have been saying this repeatedly. Ministers, employees and officials are repeatedly coming under the scanner for corruption. What kind of message does this send? The Additional Chief Secretary brought this issue to the attention of the state, stating that bulbs costing Rs 5 were being purchased for as much as Rs 30,000. This is the height of corruption, and he has acknowledged it,” the Congress leader said.

He thanked ACS Dubey for highlighting the issue and urged him to take action, saying that officials should ensure accountability and address irregularities within the department. “I thank him and commend him for bringing this to light. Nonetheless, I urge him to take action, as he himself is part of the department. The minister has seemingly put on the cloak of corruption, so officials must do their job. The Additional Chief Secretary has exposed how the state is being run.” (ANI)