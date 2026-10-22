Green Promises Meet the Factory Floor: Why Lasting Investor Attention Matters for ESG

A company can fill its sustainability report with promises about cleaner operations, responsible leadership and better treatment of employees, but readers have good reason to ask what those commitments mean for the business itself. Do stronger environmental, social and governance practices show up in better technology, more capable employees and improvements in how work gets done?

A study titled "From ESG Performance to New Quality Productive Forces: The Role of Sustained Investor Attention," published in Sustainability, explores that question using evidence from Chinese listed companies. Researchers Jianbo Hu, Zhikun Xu and Yuting Linghu found that stronger ESG performance was associated with better productive capabilities, and the relationship grew stronger when investors maintained sustained engagement with companies. The findings bring attention to something a polished sustainability report cannot secure on its own: investors' continuing interest in the business behind the claims.

What Better Production Looks Like Beyond the Factory Floor

The researchers examined 2,400 companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges between 2011 and 2024, drawing on 20,299 company-year observations. Their focus was "new quality productive forces," or NQPF, a term describing improvements in the people, technology and resources that support production. It reaches beyond making more products with the same equipment and workforce, covering changes in the capabilities a business can draw on for future development.

The study combined measures of employee education, research staffing, management experience, robotics, patents, digital assets and pollution intensity into a single index. A company's productive strength could reflect its ability to develop new technology, employ skilled researchers, introduce smarter equipment and reduce pollution relative to revenue.

ESG performance was measured primarily through Sino-Securities ratings. Companies with stronger ratings tended to score higher on the productive-capability index after the researchers accounted for business characteristics, persistent differences between companies and conditions affecting all firms in a particular year.

The authors suggest several possible explanations. Responsible employment practices may help businesses attract skilled people and encourage cooperation, and stronger relationships with suppliers, customers and investors may improve access to knowledge and funding. These are explanations consistent with the findings; the study does not directly establish every step connecting ESG practices with productive improvements.

Patient Investors Make the ESG Connection Stronger

Employee development, research programmes and changes to production systems can involve substantial spending before their value appears in financial results. Investors who follow a company over time may be better placed to assess those commitments, recognise progress and question whether management is delivering on its promises. The researchers found that sustained investor attention strengthened the relationship between ESG performance and productive capabilities.

In one analysis, the estimated relationship was about 58.5% stronger at the higher investor-attention level than at the lower level. That figure describes a difference in the model's estimated ESG relationship; it does not mean those companies produced 58.5% more goods or earned 58.5% more profit.

Investor attention was inferred from share trading patterns, with lower turnover treated as a sign of longer investment horizons and more stable engagement. The result held across several turnover-based measures, including one using a two-year average.

The reinforcing relationship was clearer among larger companies, which may have more information available to investors and greater capacity to respond to their scrutiny. A separate analysis supported a stronger reinforcing role as regional market development increased, suggesting that investor protection, accessible information and functioning market institutions matter.

The paper identifies companies facing tighter financing constraints as another group that may benefit more, although it does not present a detailed financing-constraint test in its reported results.

Greenwashing Can Cost Companies Continuing Attention

A business that talks extensively about environmental responsibility can create expectations its actual conduct fails to meet. The study examined whether that gap was associated with investors staying engaged or losing interest.

One measure flagged companies whose annual reports used environmental language more frequently than their industry's typical level and which received an environmental penalty in the same year. A second measure compared companies' relative environmental disclosure and performance scores. Both measures were associated with lower sustained investor attention.

The authors interpret this pattern as consistent with a loss of credibility: information becomes less useful when investors doubt whether it reflects the business's actual practices. Questionable claims might encourage people to investigate a company briefly, but that curiosity does not necessarily become continuing engagement.

These measures identify possible greenwashing, rather than proving deliberate deception. A company receiving an environmental penalty may discuss environmental issues extensively because it needs to explain the incident and its response. Differences between disclosure and performance ratings can reflect measurement limitations.

The evidence supports an association between potential greenwashing and reduced sustained attention, without proving that misleading claims caused investors to disengage.

What Businesses and Readers Should Take From the Findings

The researchers tested whether the main ESG relationship survived changes to their methods. They used alternative ESG ratings, rebuilt the productive-capability index and removed environmental components that might overlap with ESG measures. The positive relationship remained after excluding companies in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing.

Tests using earlier ESG scores and alternative approaches to address reverse causality provided further support, though they cannot remove every competing explanation. Better-run or better-resourced companies may find it easier to improve both ESG performance and production capabilities. ESG explained only a small additional share of changes in productive capabilities within individual companies. The results should not be read as evidence that sustainability ratings determine business performance.

Lower share turnover can reflect trading strategies or liquidity needs, without showing how closely investors read reports or question managers. Evidence from Chinese listed companies may not transfer directly to private businesses or markets with different rules and investor habits.

For managers, the findings support connecting ESG commitments with decisions about employees, technology, production and investment, backed by consistent information investors can assess over time. For regulators, they strengthen the case for comparable, verifiable disclosures and closer scrutiny of gaps between environmental claims and actual conduct.