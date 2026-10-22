Assam Governor calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called on Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday and extended his warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. According to a release, he also conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes to the Union Minister.

During the meeting, the Governor apprised Amit Shah of a range of initiatives undertaken by Lok Bhavan, Assam, to nurture patriotism, strengthen the spirit of national responsibility and instil the ethos of ‘Nation First’ among the youth. He also briefed the Union Home Minister on the initiatives undertaken by Lok Bhavan to support the objectives of Nasha Mukt Bharat, including state-wide awareness campaigns aimed at combating substance abuse and fostering a healthier society, in keeping with the national vision of a Swasth Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

The Governor further highlighted the initiative ‘Namo Matrubhoomi: Rashtriya Suraksha avam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah’, which seeks to deepen awareness of national security, promote self-reliance, encourage a drug-free society and reinforce a sense of duty towards the nation among young people. Emphasising the importance of sustained public engagement in nation-building, Shri Acharya sought the Union Home Minister’s guidance on strengthening the implementation of these initiatives, broadening public participation and enhancing their outreach and impact, particularly among the youth.

The interaction also underscored the significance of coordinated efforts towards youth empowerment, national security, self-reliance and inclusive development, with particular relevance to Assam’s border regions. The Governor reiterated that such people-centric initiatives are intended to foster a stronger sense of national consciousness and collective responsibility while encouraging citizens, especially the youth, to contribute meaningfully to the larger national endeavour of building a secure, Atmanirbhar and 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)