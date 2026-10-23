Karnataka ready to deepen ties with Poland in AI, aerospace and pharmaceuticals: CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state was ready to strengthen business and technological cooperation with Poland in areas including artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, pharmaceuticals, research and innovation, as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk visited Bengaluru leading a delegation of around 100 business leaders. Speaking to the media after meeting Tusk, Shivakumar said the visit offered significant opportunities for Karnataka to attract international investments and expand cooperation with Polish companies.

"One thing we should be very proud of is that all our young leaders and senior businessmen have made Karnataka proud. The Prime Minister is coming here for the second time. He's one of the longest-serving prime ministers there. And now he's in the European Union. And for great business opportunities, they have come here," Shivakumar said. The Chief Minister said he had returned from Delhi on Thursday and held discussions with industry representatives, inviting Polish businesses to explore further opportunities in Karnataka.

"We have discussed with their industry leaders. We have extended our invitation to them. And I think they're very happy. All the Polish companies are already happy to work here in Bangalore and Karnataka," he said. Shivakumar also highlighted the state's efforts to attract international delegates through events such as the Bengaluru Tech Summit and the Global Investors Meet, saying the participation of overseas businesses reflected Karnataka's growing importance as an investment destination.

Asked about potential areas of cooperation, particularly AI, the Chief Minister said the state was keen to expand collaboration beyond the information technology sector. "Of course, even the pharmaceuticals also we have given them. And our Chamber of CII is also working out," he said, referring to discussions on opportunities for cooperation.

"The target set by the Prime Minister is to double the trade by 2030. What can be Karnataka's contribution? Of course, we will there. We'll cooperate with them in whichever field, including the aerospace, whatever they want," he added. The Chief Minister also referred to cooperation in space and scientific research, noting that astronauts from India and Poland had travelled to space. He said both countries could benefit from greater exchanges in research and innovation.

"A lot of things are there. And the population—not only, we're not looking at the IT population. IT is old. Now we are looking at AI. So they have come to know that this is an important place, especially in aerospace," Shivakumar said. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting Bengaluru as part of efforts to strengthen economic engagement between the two countries. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and other state Cabinet ministers were also present during the meeting with Shivakumar.

Earlier, Poland's Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański said there was considerable scope to expand trade and business cooperation with India, particularly in the information technology and space sectors. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Domański said the Polish delegation had held important meetings with Indian political leaders and business representatives and was looking to strengthen partnerships with Indian companies.

"Prime Minister Tusk had many really important meetings with political leaders. Of course, a very, very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, but also a discussion with business leaders," he said. The minister said the delegation would travel from New Delhi to Bengaluru for further meetings with India's information and communications technology (ICT) sector. He added that representatives from Poland's space and IT industries were accompanying the delegation to explore opportunities for greater cooperation.

"We are here together with leaders of the Polish space industry, leaders of the Polish IT sector, and we do seek more cooperation with Indian companies," Domański said. Pointing to the economic growth of both countries, he said stronger business ties could benefit India and Poland. He described Poland as the fastest-growing economy in Europe and India as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, expressing confidence that bilateral trade could increase significantly.

Bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 192 per cent between 2013 and 2025, rising from USD 1.95 billion to USD 6.36 billion. The trade balance has largely remained in India's favour. India's major exports to Poland include textiles and apparel, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, electronic machinery, engineering goods, vehicles, rubber and mineral fuels. India's imports from Poland include machinery and mechanical appliances, electrical equipment, mineral fuels, precious metals and stones, precision and medical instruments, and aircraft and spacecraft-related products.

Furthermore, Karnataka CM Shivakumar also responded to questions about Prime Minister Modi's remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, defending the Congress party's historical contribution to Indian democracy. "Congress has a big history. I am telling you, Congress has a big history. You know, the Prime Minister knows that without Congress, this country wouldn't have seen democracy. This is a country which has given democracy. If at all the Prime Minister is the Prime Minister now today, it is within the Congress Party's contribution to India's leadership and democracy. So, one should not forget the root. If you forget the root, you will not get the fruit," he said.

Responding to questions about BJP leaders criticising Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits, Shivakumar said international political leaders, business representatives and universities sought meetings with the Congress leader. "He is a leader. Many foreign political leaders, business leaders and universities request him. He's a leader which the entire world is also looking at," Shivakumar said. (ANI)