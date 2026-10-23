Carney says Canada raised issues on LGBTQ+ rights during meetings in Turkey
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday that his team had raised issues over LGBTQ+ rights during meetings held with the Turkish government a day earlier, adding that Ottawa's engagement in partnerships did not mean approval of policies.
Carney, who is holding the first bilateral visit to Turkey by a Canadian leader, was speaking to reporters in Istanbul after agreeing with President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara to upgrade ties to a strategic partnership. His visit comes amid a crackdown in Turkey targeting LGBTQ+ groups, which the government says aims to protect children and family values, but has drawn criticism from the European Union and rights groups.