Carney says Canada raised issues on LGBTQ+ rights during meetings in Turkey 

Canadian ​Prime Minister Mark ​Carney said ‌on Friday ​that his team had raised issues ‌over LGBTQ+ rights during meetings held with the Turkish government a day earlier, adding that ‌Ottawa's engagement in partnerships did not ‌mean approval of policies.

Carney, who is holding the first bilateral visit to Turkey by ⁠a ​Canadian ⁠leader, was speaking to reporters in Istanbul after ⁠agreeing with President Tayyip Erdogan in ​Ankara to upgrade ties to a strategic ⁠partnership. His visit comes amid a crackdown in ⁠Turkey ​targeting LGBTQ+ groups, which the government says aims to protect ⁠children and family values, but has drawn criticism ⁠from ⁠the European Union and rights groups.