Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges nomination irregularities in local body polls, accuses Chandrababu of ‘nomination-center rigging’

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of electoral irregularities in local body elections, alleging that candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and questioning the role of the State Election Commission (SEC) and the police. Alleging that his party had submitted evidence of irregularities to the relevant authorities, Reddy said, "We have been continuously placing all the blatant irregularities happening in these local body elections directly before the people of this state. Every piece of evidence we gathered was submitted to the State Election Commission, the Honorable Governor, and the Supreme Court."

Claiming that the Supreme Court had pulled up the State Election Commission and the government after reviewing the evidence, Reddy questioned the alleged obstruction of candidates during the nomination process. He said, "After reviewing our evidence, the Supreme Court pulled up both the State Election Commission and the government. But I ask you—what does it mean when candidates are physically stopped from filing nominations? It means the total collapse and degradation of the entire system! Why run such high-handed dramas just to block people from filing nominations?"

Reddy further claimed that the Supreme Court had directed the authorities to facilitate nominations and allow candidates to participate freely in the election process. He asserted, "The Supreme Court explicitly ordered that nominations must be facilitated, the election process must run freely, and candidates must be allowed to file based on the lists we provided. If everyone is allowed to file freely, we can all go before the public and seek their blessings, can't we? Blocking nominations is nothing short of bulldozing the democratic mandate of the people!"

Questioning the implementation of the alleged court directions, the former Chief Minister asked why nominations were accepted in only four of the 19 municipalities where, according to him, candidates had been prevented from filing their papers. Reddy stated, "Even after clear reprimands from the Supreme Court, has Chandrababu changed? Has the SEC changed? Has the DGP changed? Do you have any respect left for the Supreme Court? Out of 19 municipalities where nominations were blocked, why were they accepted in only four? Is the SEC taking orders from the Supreme Court, or is it taking orders directly from Chandrababu?"

Accusing Naidu of manipulating the electoral process, Reddy compared him to Shakuni, the character associated with political scheming in the Mahabharata, and warned that alleged irregularities during nominations could lead to further problems during polling and counting. "Chandrababu is playing the role of Shakuni in our electoral system, fixing rules to suit his own whims. If they commit such atrocities right at the nomination stage, imagine the level of outrage they will commit during polling and counting!"

Reddy also challenged Naidu to seek votes on the basis of his government's performance, while claiming that his own government had secured an 86 per cent victory. "If Chandrababu has actually done good for the people, he should stand on his record and face the electorate. During our tenure, we showed the good work we did and secured an 86% victory. But today, people are miserable under this rule, and that is why they are desperately resorting to foul play. They are escalating a bloody chapter worse than Bihar, launching attacks on candidates right in front of the police. How can any election be free and fair without removing these complicit police officers and bureaucrats?" he said.

Reddy said his party would continue its efforts against what he described as the destruction of democracy, accusing Naidu of shifting from alleged booth rigging to interference at nomination centres. "Chandrababu has stooped from booth rigging to nomination-center rigging, turning our state into a burning pyre through his eightfold conspiracies. We will not stand by and let this destruction of democracy continue. We will take this fight to every doorstep and every court until justice is served," he added. (ANI)