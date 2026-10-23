Surat expands into defence fabrics, strengthening India’s technical textile manufacturing

Known for its sarees and synthetic fabrics, Surat is expanding its textile manufacturing capabilities into specialised technical textiles for the defence sector.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 13:14 IST
Surat expands into defence fabrics, strengthening India’s technical textile manufacturing
Surat expands into defence fabrics (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Known for its sarees and synthetic fabrics, Surat is expanding its textile manufacturing capabilities into specialised technical textiles for the defence sector. At the Laxmipati Group, traditional textile production is being complemented by the manufacture and processing of high-performance fabrics, reflecting the city’s evolving industrial landscape and India’s push towards self-reliance in specialised textile production.

Amit Mittal of the Laxmipati Group said that fabrics previously imported from other countries are now being manufactured domestically, creating employment opportunities and supporting industrial growth. He added that the company is meeting domestic demand and aims to explore export opportunities in the future. “Earlier, these fabrics were imported from outside. Now, they are being manufactured here, creating employment opportunities and helping industries grow. We are meeting India’s domestic consumption needs, and in the future, these fabrics will also be exported,” Mittal said, highlighting the role of government support in developing the sector.

Sanjay Sarawagi, Managing Director of the Laxmipati Group, credited Gujarat’s textile policy and industry-friendly approach for supporting industrial expansion. He said government assistance and cooperation from the state administration help entrepreneurs move their proposals forward and facilitate business development. The shift towards technical textiles involves specialised manufacturing and processing techniques designed to improve fabric strength, quality and performance. At the facility, unfinished grey fabric undergoes multiple stages of processing, including chemical treatment and finishing, to achieve the properties required for specific applications.

According to Rahul, an employee at the facility, chemical treatment helps enhance the fabric’s quality, finish and strength. The processing stages are tailored to the requirements of the material and its intended use. The range of fabrics produced at the facility includes conventional textiles used in sarees and garments, alongside specialised nylon fabrics developed for defence applications. Naresh, another employee, said that the unit works with materials such as georgette and chiffon for sarees, while defence fabrics use nylon with specific strength characteristics, including high-tenacity properties.

The diversification reflects the growing scope of Surat’s textile industry beyond conventional fabrics. By combining established textile manufacturing capabilities with specialised materials and processing techniques, the sector is expanding into higher-performance applications. The development also highlights the potential of domestic technical textile manufacturing to support industrial growth, generate employment and reduce dependence on imported specialised materials. As India advances its Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Surat’s expanding capabilities in technical textiles represent another step towards strengthening the country’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem. (ANI)

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