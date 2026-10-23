Gujarat upgrades anganwadis with smart learning, digital monitoring and nutrition support

Gujarat is integrating technology, play-based education and nutrition services at model Anganwadi centres to support early childhood development, with Rajkot Municipal Corporation operating 364 centres across three zones.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 23-10-2026 14:06 IST
Gujarat upgrades anganwadis with smart learning, digital monitoring and nutrition support
Gujarat Upgrades Anganwadis with Smart Learning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat is integrating technology, play-based education and nutrition services at model Anganwadi centres to support early childhood development, with Rajkot Municipal Corporation operating 364 centres across three zones. The centres focus on preparing children for formal schooling through interactive learning activities, educational toys and smart televisions. Alongside language and mathematics, children are introduced to personal hygiene, handwashing, good manners and healthy eating habits.

Sardaben Desai, Programme Officer at Rajkot Municipal Corporation, said the Anganwadis operate for six hours a day, with the first four hours dedicated to play-based learning and the development of essential life skills. She said the centres also monitor children's height, weight and nutritional status through digital records. Parents of children identified as malnourished are counselled on nutrition, while those requiring medical attention are referred to the Rajkot Municipal Health Centre for treatment and medicines.

The centres combine early education with nutrition support, providing children with meals during their daily sessions. According to Anganwadi worker Devyani Joshi, around 55 to 60 children attend her centre, where they receive pre-primary education, participate in activities and are provided nutritious food. Parents have also reported improvements in their children's learning and communication skills. Nimisha Solanki, a parent, said her daughter receives a varied diet at the centre, including fruits and other nutritious food items. She also appreciated the teachers' attention to the children.

Another parent, Riddhi Goswami, said she had observed improvements in her child's learning, particularly in speaking English words and participating in activities. She added that the centre regularly shares updates with parents through WhatsApp groups, including information about activities, events and changes in timings. The initiative reflects a broader effort to strengthen the role of Anganwadis in early childhood care and education by combining digital tools, classroom activities and nutrition interventions.

Gujarat is also working towards upgrading more than 10,000 centres into Smart Nested Learning Centres, with the objective of improving access to technology-enabled learning and strengthening the delivery of nutrition and developmental support during children's formative years. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 countries

African Development Bank puts nature at centre of finance plans across 13 co...

Ivory Coast
2
Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Korea from China

Families Left Without Answers Three Years After Forced Returns to North Kore...

Global
3
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

Global
4
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ready within days

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong warns South Korea, says border loudspeakers to be ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Research Is Becoming More Transparent as Code and Data Sharing Rapidly Grow

Scotland’s Fish Farms Face Longer Heatwaves: Could Past Records Hide New Pressures?

Beyond the Olive Grove: What Mixed Farms Reveal About Rural Life and Income in Tunisia

Why Are E-Commerce Searches Failing Shoppers? AI May Have the Answer

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026